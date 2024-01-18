December Employment Figures Decline, Yet Overall Rate Increases

December employment figures surprised analysts as Australia’s labor market unexpectedly contracted, and the participation rate fell from record highs. Total employment decreased by 65,100, and the participation rate dipped to 66.8% from the previous month's record-high of 67.2%. Despite this drop, the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.9%, and the annual growth rate in hours worked continued to slow.

Factors Influencing the Labor Market

The Australian labour market showed signs of cooling in December, with a decrease of 65,000 people in jobs. Analysts attribute this drop to changing hiring patterns leading into Christmas and the influence of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday retail sales weekend on monthly jobs figures. Despite the December employment drop, the labor market remains relatively tight, with strong underlying growth throughout 2023.

State and National Employment Figures

Conversely, Washington’s economy added 7,700 jobs in December, with a slight rise in the unemployment rate from 4.0% to 4.2%. Private sector employment increased by 6,600 jobs, while government employment increased by 1,100 jobs. This growth led to an estimated total of 54,200 new jobs from December 2022 to December 2023, with expansion in nine major industry sectors. The national unemployment rate remained constant at 3.7%.

Resilience of the Labor Market

Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to the lowest level in 16 months, with initial claims dropping by 16,000 to 187,000. The labor market remains resilient despite rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which aims to cool the economy. This resilience is further reflected in the early days of 2024, where the labor market displayed surprising robustness, with initial jobless claims posting an unexpected drop. The total for continuing claims hit 1.806 million, below the FactSet estimate for 1.83 million. Labor strength has persisted despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy, and the jobs market in particular, through a series of interest rate hikes.