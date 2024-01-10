en English
Military

Decades-Old Mystery Solved: WWII Veteran William Melvin Toller Identified Through Forensic DNA Testing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Decades-Old Mystery Solved: WWII Veteran William Melvin Toller Identified Through Forensic DNA Testing

In a monumental feat of forensic science and genealogy, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Othram Inc., a pioneering forensic genealogy laboratory, have identified a human skull discovered in Humboldt County, California, in 1968. The skull, found by teenagers near Berry Summit, has been confirmed to belong to William Melvin Toller, a courageous veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

Decades-Old Mystery Unveiled

The skull was initially examined by the FBI and the Smithsonian Institution, who determined it belonged to a male aged between 45 and 60. However, the identity of the man remained a mystery. In 2010, DNA samples extracted from the exhumed remains were submitted into a system, yet failed to provide any matches. It wasn’t until Othram Inc. employed advanced Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing that a comprehensive DNA profile was established, igniting hope for a resolution to the decades-old mystery.

From Unknown Skull to Identified War Hero

The cutting-edge DNA profile led to the identification of genetic relatives and eventually to a possible child of Toller’s. Anona, a Louisiana resident, confirmed that the skull belonged to her father, William Toller. Toller had joined the Marine Corps at the tender age of 15 and later attended the University of Idaho. He disappeared when Anona was just eight years old, after battling PTSD resulting from his service.

Seeking Closure and Clues

While this significant identification has provided some closure to the family of William Melvin Toller, the HCSO is now seeking information regarding his last known activities or whereabouts prior to his death to aid in their ongoing investigation. This remarkable discovery underlines the power of modern forensic science and genealogy and their potential to solve even the most enduring mysteries.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

