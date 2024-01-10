Decades-Old Mystery Solved: WWII Veteran William Melvin Toller Identified Through Forensic DNA Testing

In a monumental feat of forensic science and genealogy, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Othram Inc., a pioneering forensic genealogy laboratory, have identified a human skull discovered in Humboldt County, California, in 1968. The skull, found by teenagers near Berry Summit, has been confirmed to belong to William Melvin Toller, a courageous veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

Decades-Old Mystery Unveiled

The skull was initially examined by the FBI and the Smithsonian Institution, who determined it belonged to a male aged between 45 and 60. However, the identity of the man remained a mystery. In 2010, DNA samples extracted from the exhumed remains were submitted into a system, yet failed to provide any matches. It wasn’t until Othram Inc. employed advanced Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing that a comprehensive DNA profile was established, igniting hope for a resolution to the decades-old mystery.

From Unknown Skull to Identified War Hero

The cutting-edge DNA profile led to the identification of genetic relatives and eventually to a possible child of Toller’s. Anona, a Louisiana resident, confirmed that the skull belonged to her father, William Toller. Toller had joined the Marine Corps at the tender age of 15 and later attended the University of Idaho. He disappeared when Anona was just eight years old, after battling PTSD resulting from his service.

Seeking Closure and Clues

While this significant identification has provided some closure to the family of William Melvin Toller, the HCSO is now seeking information regarding his last known activities or whereabouts prior to his death to aid in their ongoing investigation. This remarkable discovery underlines the power of modern forensic science and genealogy and their potential to solve even the most enduring mysteries.