Debussy, Berlioz, and the Trombone Take Center Stage in the Charlottesville Symphony

In a mesmerizing confluence of music and artistry, the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia is set to perform masterpieces by Debussy and Berlioz this weekend. The esteemed guest conductor, Ken Lam, will lead the symphony through an enchanting musical journey, with tickets available for $45-$10 (students $10).

A Symphony of Dreams

The concert commences with Debussy's famed 'Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun', a groundbreaking work that forever changed the landscape of orchestral music. Described as "a very frank impressionistic work," Debussy's piece transports the listener to a world of languorous beauty and ethereal dreams. The composition, inspired by the poem "L'après-midi d'un faune" by Stéphane Mallarmé, evokes the sensuousness and mystery of nature.

The Trombone Takes Center Stage

Following the Debussy performance, principal trombonist Nathaniel Lee will take the spotlight as the soloist for Albrechtsberger's 'Concerto for Alto Trombone and Orchestra'. This Baroque concerto, written in 1799, showcases the versatility and expressiveness of the trombone, an instrument often overlooked in solo performances. Lee, a highly accomplished musician, promises to deliver a captivating interpretation of Albrechtsberger's work.

Berlioz's Fantastical Symphony

The culmination of the evening arrives with Berlioz's monumental 'Symphonie fantastique', a five-movement symphony that tells the tale of an artist's unrequited love. Through his innovative use of orchestration and program music, Berlioz creates a vivid and emotional musical narrative. From the haunting 'Scene in the Country' to the frenzied 'Dream of a Witches' Sabbath', audiences will be spellbound by the symphony's dramatic intensity.

The Charlottesville Symphony's 2023-24 concert series will continue with the 'Mozart and Shostakovich' and 'Academic Festival' programs. As the final notes of Debussy and Berlioz's masterpieces echo through the concert hall, music lovers can look forward to more extraordinary performances from this renowned ensemble.

The Charlottesville Symphony's upcoming performances showcase the enduring power of music to captivate, inspire, and transport listeners to new realms of emotion and imagination. Under the expert guidance of Ken Lam, the symphony will breathe new life into the works of Debussy and Berlioz, offering audiences an unforgettable musical experience.