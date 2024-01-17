Debt Relief Firms Challenge CFPB Over 'Backdoor' Business Closure Claims

In a recent legal dispute, a collective of debt relief law firms is taking on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). They allege that the bureau has been indirectly threatening their existence by freezing the assets of their administrative service providers. This move, according to the firms, has dramatically hampered their functioning, potentially paving the way for a significant financial loss for consumers, estimated to be around $13 million.

CFPB's 'Backdoor' Tactic Challenged

The firms claim that the CFPB is attempting to close their businesses through a 'backdoor' tactic. This approach, they argue, has unjustly strained their operations, potentially endangering the financial relief services they offer to consumers. The law firms are now challenging the CFPB's measures in a New York federal court.

CFPB's Regulatory Measures Under Scrutiny

The CFPB has proposed amendments to Regulations E and Z, aiming to update regulatory exceptions for overdraft credit provided by large financial institutions. The goal is to ensure that extensions of overdraft credit adhere to the same consumer protections as other similar products, unless the overdraft fee only covers applicable costs and losses.

Implications for the Debt Relief Industry and CFPB's Regulatory Powers

The outcome of this legal dispute could have significant implications for the debt relief industry and the regulatory powers of the CFPB. It could influence the bureau's authority to regulate financial institutions, especially in terms of overdraft fees, a practice that disproportionately affects households earning less than $65,000, and black and Latino households. The banking industry is already preparing for a potential legal challenge to the CFPB's rules and is readying a multimillion-dollar marketing and lobbying campaign to fight back.