Debate Intensifies Over Funding For Low-Enriched Uranium Research For Naval Reactors

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann is leading a controversial proposal to eliminate funding for a critical nuclear nonproliferation research program. The program, which has been operational since 2016, is aimed at developing low-enriched uranium fuel for naval reactors. Over the years, it has received $100 million in funding and has been supporting work at three national labs, including the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Current Practices and Concerns

The U.S. Navy, at present, powers all its aircraft carriers and submarines with onboard nuclear reactors that use highly enriched uranium derived from decommissioned nuclear weapons. This approach offers certain advantages like reduced refueling needs and compact reactor design. However, it also triggers significant nuclear nonproliferation concerns. It could, in essence, prompt other nations to produce weapons-grade uranium under the pretense of naval reactor use, a loophole currently existing in International Atomic Energy Agency guidelines.

Debate Over Low-Enriched Uranium

While the Navy has indicated that moving to low-enriched uranium could negatively impact the effectiveness and cost of its vessels, advocates for nuclear nonproliferation are pushing for the development and deployment of safer fuel alternatives. Despite these concerns, the Navy has declined to continue the program since 2017, passing it onto the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, where it has garnered a mixed response.

Fleischmann’s Stance

Rep. Fleischmann’s stance on this matter is particularly noteworthy given his past support for nuclear safety measures and advanced nuclear reactors in his district. He has been a supporter of small modular reactors developed by the Tennessee Valley Authority. However, Fleischmann has not provided a clear explanation for wanting to defund the search for a safer naval fuel.

The controversy surrounding the funding for low-enriched uranium research for naval reactors is part of broader discussions on national defense, nonproliferation, and the U.S.’s long-term uranium supply. Without restarting the production of highly enriched uranium, the U.S.’s supply is projected to be depleted by the 2050s.