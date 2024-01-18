en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Debate Intensifies Over Funding For Low-Enriched Uranium Research For Naval Reactors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Debate Intensifies Over Funding For Low-Enriched Uranium Research For Naval Reactors

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann is leading a controversial proposal to eliminate funding for a critical nuclear nonproliferation research program. The program, which has been operational since 2016, is aimed at developing low-enriched uranium fuel for naval reactors. Over the years, it has received $100 million in funding and has been supporting work at three national labs, including the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Current Practices and Concerns

The U.S. Navy, at present, powers all its aircraft carriers and submarines with onboard nuclear reactors that use highly enriched uranium derived from decommissioned nuclear weapons. This approach offers certain advantages like reduced refueling needs and compact reactor design. However, it also triggers significant nuclear nonproliferation concerns. It could, in essence, prompt other nations to produce weapons-grade uranium under the pretense of naval reactor use, a loophole currently existing in International Atomic Energy Agency guidelines.

Debate Over Low-Enriched Uranium

While the Navy has indicated that moving to low-enriched uranium could negatively impact the effectiveness and cost of its vessels, advocates for nuclear nonproliferation are pushing for the development and deployment of safer fuel alternatives. Despite these concerns, the Navy has declined to continue the program since 2017, passing it onto the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, where it has garnered a mixed response.

Fleischmann’s Stance

Rep. Fleischmann’s stance on this matter is particularly noteworthy given his past support for nuclear safety measures and advanced nuclear reactors in his district. He has been a supporter of small modular reactors developed by the Tennessee Valley Authority. However, Fleischmann has not provided a clear explanation for wanting to defund the search for a safer naval fuel.

The controversy surrounding the funding for low-enriched uranium research for naval reactors is part of broader discussions on national defense, nonproliferation, and the U.S.’s long-term uranium supply. Without restarting the production of highly enriched uranium, the U.S.’s supply is projected to be depleted by the 2050s.

0
Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
22 mins ago
Collision of British Warships in Bahrain Sparks Investigation
Two of the British Royal Navy’s elite minehunters, the HMS Chiddingfold and the HMS Bangor, clashed in a harbour in Bahrain. The video footage of the incident, widely circulated on social media, showcased the HMS Chiddingfold reversing into the HMS Bangor at the dock, leading to an initial investigation by the Royal Navy. The incident
Collision of British Warships in Bahrain Sparks Investigation
Assam Boosts Police Force with Induction of 2,551 Commandos
1 hour ago
Assam Boosts Police Force with Induction of 2,551 Commandos
The Unsung Heroes: Military Personnel's Role in Special Operations
1 hour ago
The Unsung Heroes: Military Personnel's Role in Special Operations
UK Warships Collide in Bahrain Port During Routine Operations
27 mins ago
UK Warships Collide in Bahrain Port During Routine Operations
Wife of Russian Soldier Appeals for His Return: A Bold Call for Peace
37 mins ago
Wife of Russian Soldier Appeals for His Return: A Bold Call for Peace
Anime 'Bang Brave Bang Bravern': A Unique Blend of Military and Superhero Mecha Styles
56 mins ago
Anime 'Bang Brave Bang Bravern': A Unique Blend of Military and Superhero Mecha Styles
Latest Headlines
World News
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
45 seconds
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
2 mins
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
2 mins
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
2 mins
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
2 mins
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
2 mins
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
2 mins
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
6 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app