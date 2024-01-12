Debate Intensifies Over Critical Race Theory in U.S. Military Academies

Debates over the inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in U.S. military academies’ curriculum have captured the national spotlight, drawing attention from various stakeholders. CRT, an academic framework positing that racism is entrenched within societal structures and institutions, thereby perpetuating white supremacy, is at the center of this discussion. Critics argue that CRT’s emphasis on race is at odds with the military’s mission-centric ethos.

Critics Express Concern Over CRT

High-profile figures such as Retired Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier have voiced apprehension about the implications of CRT in the military. Lohmeier has raised issues about the consideration of ‘white rage’ in military decisions and promotions, suggesting it is irrelevant to the military’s objectives. This ongoing debate was recently reignited by comments from General Mark Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Milley’s Defense

General Milley, in a robust defense of the military’s efforts to address racism and extremism, argued for the necessity of a broad education for military leaders, including understanding diverse theories and societal dynamics. He emphasized that studying different ideologies should not be conflated with endorsing them. Moreover, he dismissed the notion that the military is ‘woke’ merely for examining these perspectives.

Questions About Racial Goals in Admissions

In addition to the debate around CRT, questions have been raised concerning racial objectives in admissions at prestigious institutions such as West Point. Will Thibeau of the American Military Project questioned the difference between such goals and quotas, advocating instead for merit-based personnel policies that foster cohesive teams without racial considerations.

The discourse surrounding the presence of CRT in military academies continues to evolve. As this national conversation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the U.S. military will navigate these critical issues and what impact they will have on military readiness.