en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Debate Intensifies Over Critical Race Theory in U.S. Military Academies

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Debate Intensifies Over Critical Race Theory in U.S. Military Academies

Debates over the inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in U.S. military academies’ curriculum have captured the national spotlight, drawing attention from various stakeholders. CRT, an academic framework positing that racism is entrenched within societal structures and institutions, thereby perpetuating white supremacy, is at the center of this discussion. Critics argue that CRT’s emphasis on race is at odds with the military’s mission-centric ethos.

Critics Express Concern Over CRT

High-profile figures such as Retired Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier have voiced apprehension about the implications of CRT in the military. Lohmeier has raised issues about the consideration of ‘white rage’ in military decisions and promotions, suggesting it is irrelevant to the military’s objectives. This ongoing debate was recently reignited by comments from General Mark Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Milley’s Defense

General Milley, in a robust defense of the military’s efforts to address racism and extremism, argued for the necessity of a broad education for military leaders, including understanding diverse theories and societal dynamics. He emphasized that studying different ideologies should not be conflated with endorsing them. Moreover, he dismissed the notion that the military is ‘woke’ merely for examining these perspectives.

Questions About Racial Goals in Admissions

In addition to the debate around CRT, questions have been raised concerning racial objectives in admissions at prestigious institutions such as West Point. Will Thibeau of the American Military Project questioned the difference between such goals and quotas, advocating instead for merit-based personnel policies that foster cohesive teams without racial considerations.

The discourse surrounding the presence of CRT in military academies continues to evolve. As this national conversation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the U.S. military will navigate these critical issues and what impact they will have on military readiness.

0
Military United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
44 mins ago
AN/SPY-6 Radar Aces Test Aboard USS Jack H. Lucas
The U.S. Navy has marked a significant milestone in shipboard radar technology with the successful testing of its latest radar, the AN/SPY-6, aboard the Jack H. Lucas, a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. This advancement, manufactured by Raytheon, has shown exceptional performance during a live fire test in September and an air raid test in
AN/SPY-6 Radar Aces Test Aboard USS Jack H. Lucas
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Observes Increased Russian Ammunition Production
1 hour ago
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Observes Increased Russian Ammunition Production
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
1 hour ago
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
59 mins ago
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
60 mins ago
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
Northern Army Commander Reviews Anti-Terror Plan for 2024: Focus on Jammu's Security
1 hour ago
Northern Army Commander Reviews Anti-Terror Plan for 2024: Focus on Jammu's Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
43 seconds
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
2 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
3 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
3 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
5 mins
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
7 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
8 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
9 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app