Dearborn Heights to Host Free Legal Clinic for Residents

In a concerted effort to provide its residents with valuable legal resources, Dearborn Heights is hosting a free legal clinic on January 31. The event, set to take place at City Hall, located at 6045 Fenton Street, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Volunteer attorneys, with a penchant for landlord-tenant issues and wills and estates, will be offering one-on-one advice.

City's Initiative for Legal Support

This initiative has been supported by Dearborn Heights Corporation Counsel Roger Farinha and Mayor Bill Bazzi. The drive is part of the city's broader strategy to offer indispensable legal resources to the community free of charge. The upcoming clinic follows a previous successful event that focused on assisting residents with the expungement of less serious infractions. The event saw the participation of over 200 individuals, demonstrating the community's need for such crucial assistance.

Future Plans

The city plans to continue these clinics, with a vision to adapt future sessions to meet the diverse interests and needs of the residents. These sessions aim to empower residents with knowledge on key aspects such as the Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance, lease terms, implied warranties, and the Security Deposit Return Act.

A Community-Centric Approach

With such initiatives, Dearborn Heights is not only providing a platform for free legal help but also crafting a community-centric approach to address key issues. It's a testament to the city's commitment to its residents, ensuring they have access to resources that can help navigate often complex legal landscapes.