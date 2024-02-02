DeAnn Golden of BHHSGA: A Powerhouse in Residential Real Estate

DeAnn Golden, the dynamic President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties (BHHSGA), has been named among the top 200 most influential leaders in North America's residential real estate brokerage industry. The recognition comes from the esteemed Swanepoel Power 200 rankings, further bolstering Golden's standing in the field. In an industry dominated by formidable talents and bright minds, Golden's placement among the top echelons is a testament to her prowess and dedication.

A Resounding Recognition

Golden's achievements didn't stop at the general rankings. She also clinched the distinguished 39th spot among Women Executives, marking her as a force to be reckoned with in the real estate sector. This recognition underscores her contributions to the industry and the significant role she plays in shaping its future.

Golden's Glittering Legacy

Under Golden's stewardship, BHHSGA has scaled new heights. The company recorded a staggering $4.08 billion in sales in 2023, operating out of 28 office locations spread across Georgia. Leading a robust team of 1500 sales associates, Golden has been instrumental in driving the company's growth trajectory. With 29 years of rich experience in the real estate industry, Golden has honed her skills in leadership, training, coaching, and marketing, cementing her reputation as a visionary leader.

Continued Commitment

Golden's enduring commitment to the industry is evident not only in her leadership at BHHSGA but also through the roles she has assumed over the years. She has served as the President of the Atlanta Board of Realtors and has been appointed to the Georgia Real Estate Commission by Governor Brian Kemp. With an MBA focused on Real Estate, Strategic Management, and Marketing from the University of Georgia, Golden has consistently applied her academia to practical scenarios, enhancing the landscape of the real estate industry.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, under Golden's guidance, continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, North Georgia Mountain and Lakes, and the Southern Crescent. Being part of the global franchise network of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, it operates with more than 50,000 real estate professionals spread across four continents, 13 countries, and territories. The network completed more than USD $154.7 billion in real estate sales in 2022, a testament to the collective strength and success that leaders like Golden bring to the table.