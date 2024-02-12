Deadpool Wolverine: Unmasking Lady Deadpool and the Multiverse Extravaganza

February 12, 2024 - The internet is abuzz with excitement as the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 3, now titled Deadpool Wolverine, has finally dropped. The trailer packs a punch with its witty humor, dazzling visuals, and a surprise cameo that fans are raving about: Lady Deadpool.

Unmasking the Lady Deadpool Cameo

Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted tantalizing clues hinting at the appearance of the popular character, Lady Deadpool, in the upcoming movie. The trailer features a shot of signature uzis associated with her, as well as a scene where Deadpool's gloves don't match those of Ryan Reynolds, suggesting an alternate universe variant.

A Multiversal Extravaganza: Deadpool Corps and TVA

The trailer also teases connections to other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects and potentially introduces the Deadpool Corps, a multiversal team of Deadpool variants. Moreover, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who played a significant role in the Loki series, is confirmed to make an appearance in the movie, adding another layer of intrigue to the already thrilling plot.

Confirmed Cast and Rumors

As expected, Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth, and Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine. Fans are eagerly speculating on the introduction of alternate universe variants of Deadpool, including the much-anticipated Lady Deadpool. The confirmed cast list and the official synopsis of the film's plot have added fuel to the excitement surrounding the movie.

Deadpool Wolverine is slated for release on April 1, 2025. With its tantalizing trailer and the promise of a multiversal adventure filled with Deadpool's signature humor, fans can hardly wait to see what the film has in store. The inclusion of Lady Deadpool and other X-Men characters, as well as the potential introduction of the Deadpool Corps, adds an exciting new dimension to the MCU. As the release date draws closer, fans are sure to continue unraveling the secrets hidden within the trailer and eagerly anticipating the next installment in the Deadpool saga.