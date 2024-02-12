Deadpool 3 Trailer Debuts at Super Bowl: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Merchandise and Fans Speculate Hugh Jackman's Return

Deadpool 3: Super Bowl Trailer Sparks Speculation and Humor

Advertisment

Super Bowl Premiere Ignites Anticipation

The Super Bowl LVIII wasn't just about football this year. In the midst of the sporting frenzy, Marvel Studios dropped a bombshell: the long-awaited trailer for Deadpool 3. Fans went wild as they caught a glimpse of the Merc with a Mouth's return to the big screen, set to hit theaters on July 26th.

Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Popcorn Response

Advertisment

Riding the wave of excitement, Ryan Reynolds took to social media with his signature humor. Referencing the viral Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket, he joked about a Deadpool version, complete with a built-in chimichanga warmer. The internet exploded with laughter and anticipation, sparking speculation about a potential Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket tie-in for the upcoming film.

Trailer Teases MCU Ties and Hugh Jackman's Return

The trailer itself revealed tantalizing connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With references to Loki and the X-Men franchise, fans are eagerly dissecting every frame for clues. But the most thrilling hint? The potential involvement of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Could we see a reunion of the iconic duo on screen?

Advertisment

Collectors on High Alert for Deadpool 3 Merchandise

Following the success of the Dune 2 popcorn tins, collectors are keeping a close eye on Marvel's merchandise plans. The anticipation for Deadpool 3 popcorn buckets is palpable, with fans speculating on designs featuring both Deadpool and Wolverine. While the release date remains a mystery, many believe it will coincide with the film's premiere in late July 2024.

As we inch closer to the release of Deadpool 3, the excitement continues to build. With Marvel's knack for surprises and Reynolds' infectious humor, fans can expect a rollercoaster ride of anticipation, speculation, and laughter. So grab your popcorn - preferably in a Deadpool bucket - and get ready for the show.