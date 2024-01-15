en English
Deadly Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
A deadly Arctic storm has swept across the United States, leaving a trail of catastrophe in its wake. At least four people have been reported dead, with tens of thousands grappling with power outages amid freezing temperatures. The severe winter weather conditions have affected an estimated 95 million people nationwide, with the mercury plunging below zero Fahrenheit in many areas.

Tragedy Strikes Amid Extreme Weather

In Oregon, a woman fell victim to the harsh conditions when a tree crashed onto her RV during a potent winter storm. The impact ignited a fire from an open flame stove, resulting in a tragic loss of life. This incident underscores the dangers of extreme weather, which are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change.

Widespread Impact of the Arctic Storm

The winter storm has moved from the Northwest to the South and East, impacting states across the country. Montana and the Dakotas registered wind chill readings as low as -70F, a testament to the storm’s ferocity. In the Southeast, including the Tennessee Valley, snow, ice, and freezing rain have caused havoc, with winter storm warnings issued from northeast Texas to the southern Appalachians. Major cities such as Dallas, Houston, Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville are under winter weather advisories.

Unusual Weather Phenomena and Precautions

The Northeast may witness lighter snow, potentially signaling the end of New York City’s long-standing snow drought. Adding to the unusual weather phenomena, a rare thundersnow event occurred in Buffalo, New York. This is when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm, a spectacle that is as dangerous as it is awe-inspiring. New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared images of the severe conditions in Orchard Park, highlighting the poor visibility and high winds.

As residents across the affected areas grapple with the aftermath of heavy snowfall and snowdrifts, public safety officials urge people to stay indoors. The rapid onset of frostbite in these subzero temperatures presents a significant risk for anyone venturing outside. This deadly winter storm underscores the urgent need for comprehensive climate action and the importance of preparedness in the face of increasingly severe weather events.

United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

