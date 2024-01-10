Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

An avalanche at the popular Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California, has claimed at least one life and left another injured. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a search and rescue operation involving over 100 members of the Palisades Tahoe staff. Two probe lines were completed in the avalanche debris field, which measured about 45 meters wide, 137 meters long, and 3 meters deep. No further disappearances have been reported. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared that the state is monitoring the situation and is prepared to assist. The Sierra Avalanche Center has indicated that the avalanche danger could increase throughout the day due to a winter storm expected to leave snow accumulations of up to 76 centimeters in the area. The mountain will remain closed for the rest of the day. This is a developing story.

Rescue Operation Underway at Palisades Tahoe

More than 100 personnel from Palisades Tahoe are involved in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. The area of the ski field in KT-22 will remain closed until further notice. The avalanche occurred during a heavy winter storm in the Sierra Nevada region, further complicating rescue efforts. The event took place under the K-22 chairlift, amidst a strong storm with snow and wind gusts.

The Human Cost of the Avalanche

The avalanche has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with one person confirmed dead and another injured. The injured person’s wounds are not life-threatening. The avalanche occurred on a slope for expert skiers, necessitating the closure of the resort. There are no further reports of missing persons at this time.

Mountain Closure and Avalanche Risk

Due to the ongoing rescue operation and the increased risk of further avalanches, the mountain will remain closed for the rest of the day. The Sierra Avalanche Center has warned that the risk of avalanches could increase throughout the day, with a winter storm expected to leave snow accumulations of up to 76 centimeters in the area. This warning underscores the severity of the situation and the potential dangers facing those in the area.