en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

An avalanche at the popular Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California, has claimed at least one life and left another injured. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a search and rescue operation involving over 100 members of the Palisades Tahoe staff. Two probe lines were completed in the avalanche debris field, which measured about 45 meters wide, 137 meters long, and 3 meters deep. No further disappearances have been reported. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared that the state is monitoring the situation and is prepared to assist. The Sierra Avalanche Center has indicated that the avalanche danger could increase throughout the day due to a winter storm expected to leave snow accumulations of up to 76 centimeters in the area. The mountain will remain closed for the rest of the day. This is a developing story.

Rescue Operation Underway at Palisades Tahoe

More than 100 personnel from Palisades Tahoe are involved in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. The area of the ski field in KT-22 will remain closed until further notice. The avalanche occurred during a heavy winter storm in the Sierra Nevada region, further complicating rescue efforts. The event took place under the K-22 chairlift, amidst a strong storm with snow and wind gusts.

The Human Cost of the Avalanche

The avalanche has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with one person confirmed dead and another injured. The injured person’s wounds are not life-threatening. The avalanche occurred on a slope for expert skiers, necessitating the closure of the resort. There are no further reports of missing persons at this time.

Mountain Closure and Avalanche Risk

Due to the ongoing rescue operation and the increased risk of further avalanches, the mountain will remain closed for the rest of the day. The Sierra Avalanche Center has warned that the risk of avalanches could increase throughout the day, with a winter storm expected to leave snow accumulations of up to 76 centimeters in the area. This warning underscores the severity of the situation and the potential dangers facing those in the area.

0
Disaster United States Weather
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
30 mins ago
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes
In a significant weather alert, the Gulf Coast and Southeastern United States brace for a severe weather threat from Thursday night through Friday night. The risk zone stretches from the ArkLaTex region to the Carolinas, raising concerns about destructive wind gusts and potential tornado developments. Widespread Impact and Preparations The primary concern lies in the
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc from Midwest to East Coast
2 hours ago
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc from Midwest to East Coast
Arson Tragedy in Central Highlands Province: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Death
3 hours ago
Arson Tragedy in Central Highlands Province: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Death
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
39 mins ago
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
Potential Tropical Cyclone Brewing in Australia's Northern Tropics
58 mins ago
Potential Tropical Cyclone Brewing in Australia's Northern Tropics
Connecticut Communities Breathe Easy as Evacuation Orders Lifted Post Dam Leak
1 hour ago
Connecticut Communities Breathe Easy as Evacuation Orders Lifted Post Dam Leak
Latest Headlines
World News
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
2 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
4 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
5 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
6 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
6 mins
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
7 mins
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
8 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
8 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
8 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
51 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app