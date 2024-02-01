Deadline Approaching for Lead Plaintiff in Dada Nexus Limited Securities Class Action

The Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, is issuing a reminder to investors who have purchased securities from Dada Nexus Limited. The firm has initiated a securities class action on behalf of these investors and is announcing an impending lead plaintiff deadline of March 11, 2024. This lawsuit pertains to the period from May 11, 2023, to January 8, 2024, during which Dada Nexus Limited is alleged to have made materially false and/or misleading statements. The firm has also been accused of failing to disclose certain information, leading to overstated revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs.

Allegations and Impact

The allegations, if proven, could have a significant impact on the financial health of Dada Nexus Limited. An independent review is deemed necessary to ascertain the financial ramifications and the depth of the purported dubious practices that resulted in the inflated figures. The price of Dada's American Depositary Receipts experienced a substantial drop as a result of the overstated revenues and guidance.

Track Record of the Rosen Law Firm

The Rosen Law Firm boasts a distinguished track record, having been ranked number one by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2017 for the highest number of securities class action settlements. The firm has also recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who acquired Dada securities during the specified period and are interested in joining the class action are encouraged to reach out to the Rosen Law Firm for further information.

Investor Options

It is important to note that no class has yet been certified in this case. This allows investors the freedom to choose their own counsel or opt to remain absent and not act at this stage. However, investors who wish to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class must do so before March 11, 2024.