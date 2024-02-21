De La Soul's '3 Feet High and Rising' Turns 35: A Landmark Reissue Celebrates with Unheard Tracks

Imagine a world where hip-hop never embraced the kaleidoscopic sounds of De La Soul's '3 Feet High and Rising.' It's a bleak thought. Yet, as we mark the 35th anniversary of this groundbreaking album, we're not just reminiscing; we're celebrating a special reissue that promises to rekindle the fires of innovation and joy that De La Soul ignited in the late '80s. This isn't just a trip down memory lane; it's an exploration of what was, what could have been, and what still might be in the world of hip-hop.

Advertisment

The Rebirth of a Classic

In an era dominated by the hard-edged narratives of gangsta rap, '3 Feet High and Rising' emerged as a beacon of light, its eclectic samples and genre-defying sounds crafting a new path for hip-hop. The mastermind behind this sonic revolution, producer Prince Paul, helped De La Soul craft an album that was both a critical darling and a fan favorite. Now, with the addition of six previously unreleased songs and demos, the reissue isn't just a celebration; it's an expansion of the album's legacy. For those who have long cherished the original, this reissue offers a deeper dive into the creative process that shaped a genre.

'De La Day' and Beyond

Advertisment

To commemorate this milestone, De La Soul is hosting an in-store signing event at Rough Trade Records in New York City on 'De La Day,' aligning with the album's original release date. This celebration is not just about the music; it's a tribute to the late David 'Trugoy the Dove' Jolicoeur, whose vision propelled the group to new heights. As fans gather, the event will serve as a poignant reminder of De La Soul's impact, both on the charts and in the hearts of those who found solace and joy in their music. Furthermore, the digital release of De La Soul's first five albums, long hindered by sample clearance issues, underscores the group's enduring relevance and the industry's evolving relationship with copyright and creativity.

A Legacy Revisited

As '3 Feet High and Rising' finds new life in the digital age, its induction into the National Recording Registry underscores its historic significance. The special reissue, featuring a remastered version available on all major platforms, invites both long-time fans and newcomers to experience the album's magic anew. With additional celebrations including a Talk Shop Live chat, merch collaborations, and an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, De La Soul's legacy continues to inspire and uplift the hip-hop community. The album's pioneering approach to sampling and its optimistic, genre-bending sound remain as relevant and revolutionary today as they were 35 years ago.

As we reflect on the journey of '3 Feet High and Rising' from its vinyl origins to its digital renaissance, it's clear that De La Soul's vision transcends time. The reissue is more than just a collection of tracks; it's a testament to the power of innovation, the importance of legacy, and the enduring impact of De La Soul on the fabric of hip-hop. As fans old and new gather to celebrate, the spirit of '3 Feet High and Rising' continues to rise, undiminished by the passage of time.