DCU's New Vision: James Gunn Eyes The Question TV Series, Inspired by O'Neil & Cowan's Run

Fans won't have to wait long for co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe to usher in a new theatrical era, but the gritty street-level exploits of The Question are an exciting idea for the small screen. The Question isn't the most prolific hero in DC Comics' pantheon, but he's certainly one of its most compelling when it comes to grounded crime dramas.

Advertisment

The Question: An Underrated Hero for the Screen

The late writer Dennis O'Neil and artist Denys Cowan created perhaps the most standout run in the character's history, reinventing the reporter-by-day and vigilante-by-night Vic Sage to tell resonating stories of systemic corruption and social injustices. The DCU figureheads have already announced an interesting slate of projects tackling diverse genres and areas of the comic book mythos, and adapting O'Neil and Cowan's The Question would be a thrilling way to delve into crime-noir TV.

Dennis O'Neil & Denys Cowan's Vision for TV

Advertisment

Writer Dennis O'Neil -- also acclaimed for his revitalization of Batman in the early '70s -- and artist Denys Cowan used their run of The Question as a soft reboot after DC acquired the rights from Charlton Comics. They introduced Vic Sage as a headstrong, volatile, and angry vigilante who couldn't find the right way to process his traumas and carry out his crime-fighting efforts with sincerity. O'Neil used this as a springboard to incorporate elements of Zen philosophy, mysticism, and spirituality into Sage's character arc, which made him a far more fascinating character for the story arcs of systemic corruption ahead.

A Standalone Series with Crossover Potential

James Gunn and Peter Safran have seemed to emphasize creative diversity for the upcoming age of the DCU. Between confirmed projects like Superman: Legacy (2025), The Brave and the Bold, a Booster Gold TV series, and a James Mangold-directed Swamp Thing movie, the opportunity couldn't be better for The Question. Should this sentiment prove true, allowing these stories to stand on their own merits first and tie into other DC characters and stories second, Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan's comics would strike the perfect balance of this on TV.

After the tumultuous run of the DC Extended Universe and the superhero genre, in general, on somewhat of a downturn at the box office, Gunn and Safran's forthcoming franchise needs to balance marketing savvy with creative inspiration. Superheroes in film and on TV are no longer considered borderline guarantees to achieve commercial success or get free passes for playing things safe story-wise. The DCU should avoid the homogenized nature of the superhero formula that franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become increasingly guilty of in recent years. At the same time, it also shouldn't shy away from telling stories of smaller-scale characters outside the usual blockbuster heroes and villains.