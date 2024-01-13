en English
DCF Model Projects El Pollo Loco Holdings at Fair Value with 20% Discount

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
In a captivating blend of finance and analytics, the intrinsic value of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been estimated through a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. This model is a method of valuation that involves predicting a company’s future cash flows and discounting them back to their present value.

Understanding the DCF Model and its Application

El Pollo Loco Holdings’ value was calculated using a 2-stage growth model. This model accounts for an initial period of higher growth followed by a second phase of more stable growth. Due to the absence of analyst estimates, the estimation began by extrapolating the company’s past free cash flows. The growth rate was assumed to decelerate progressively over ten years, a trajectory that mirrors typical business growth patterns.

Unpacking the Valuation

After these computations, the present value of the 10-year cash flow (PVCF) was determined to be US$192 million. Moving further, the Terminal Value, which represents all future cash flows beyond the first phase, was calculated. A conservative growth rate that does not surpass the GDP growth was used for this purpose. Specifically, the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) was employed. The cost of equity, set at 10%, was used as the discount rate, influenced by the company’s levered beta of 1.628.

Final Estimation and its Implications

By summing the cash flows for the next decade and the discounted terminal value, the total equity value reached US$354 million. When divided by the number of outstanding shares, the valuation implies that El Pollo Loco Holdings is fairly valued at a 20% discount to its current share price of US$8.6. This valuation, however, is an approximation, heavily contingent on the accuracy of the underlying assumptions. Therefore, it should be complemented with other research metrics.

The article concludes by acknowledging the limitations of the DCF model, such as its inability to account for industry cycles or future capital requirements. It encourages investors to consider different scenarios and assumptions to refine the valuation, thereby providing a more holistic understanding of the company’s true value.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

