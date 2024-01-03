DCF Analysis Indicates Potential 50% Undervaluation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Stock

A comprehensive financial analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model has unveiled a potential undervaluation of the company’s stock by approximately 50%. The DCF model, a widely utilized valuation methodology that bases a company’s value on its projected future cash flows, indicates that the fair value of REGN’s shares is notably higher than its current trading price of US$905.

Two-Stage DCF Model

Providing a more nuanced understanding of a company’s financial standing, the DCF analysis for REGN incorporates a two-stage growth model. This model mirrors typical growth patterns of companies, featuring varying growth rates for initial and subsequent years. The first stage calls for estimating the next decade’s cash flows, utilizing either analyst estimates or extrapolating from past free cash flow data. The second stage, also known as the Terminal Value, employs the Gordon Growth formula, projecting a future annual growth rate that aligns with the government bond yield.

Factors Influencing DCF Outcomes

Despite the DCF’s utility, the analysis emphasizes that it should not be the only tool used for investment decisions due to its inherent limitations. Variables like discount rates, actual cash flows, the cyclicality of the industry, and future capital requirements can significantly influence the valuation results. The DCF calculation for REGN positions the company’s equity value by discounting future cash flows at a cost of equity of 6.2%, a figure derived from a levered beta of 0.800.

Considering Multiple Scenarios

Understanding the potential impact on valuation from changes in growth rates or discount rates calls for the application of various scenarios to DCF calculations. The analysis encourages potential investors to consider other factors in conjunction with DCF valuation when evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as an investment opportunity. The fair value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock, as suggested by the analysis, stands at a substantial US$1,798, which is 49% above the analyst price target of US$920.