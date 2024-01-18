DC Tax Revision Commission Proposes Major Changes to Foster Economic Competitiveness

In a move to foster economic competitiveness and support small and Black-owned businesses, the DC Tax Revision Commission (TRC) has recommended a series of changes to the Washington, D.C. tax code. The proposed changes, numbering 39 in total, aim to be revenue-neutral, providing targeted tax relief and eliminating barriers to entry for small business owners.

Revamping the Tax System

The TRC’s proposal includes a range of measures designed to make the tax system more equitable and efficient. These include new tax credits for families, the expansion of eligibility for property tax credits, and the repeal of several taxes and fees that impact small businesses. One such repeal is the personal property tax on business equipment, a significant burden for many small enterprises.

Balancing the Books

The proposed changes are estimated to reduce revenue by $275 million. However, the TRC plans to offset this loss with a new business activity tax. This tax, a value-added levy imposed on gross receipts, is expected to generate significant controversy. Despite this, the TRC believes it to be a necessary countermeasure to maintain revenue neutrality.

Addressing Tax Avoidance

Another recommendation from the TRC is the adoption of the Finnigan rule over the current Joyce method for taxing combined business groups. This change is seen as a way to reduce tax avoidance, ensuring a fairer distribution of tax responsibilities. However, the TRC also acknowledges potential opposition to a proposed data excise tax on market research entities extracting data from D.C. residents.

The TRC’s recommendations are part of a broader effort to alleviate the tax burden on Washington residents, particularly families and seniors. More comprehensive recommendations are expected in the upcoming weeks, marking a decisive shift in the city’s approach to taxation.