Day & Zimmermann Lands a $985 Million Contract with Tennessee Valley Authority

Century-old company Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) has secured a substantial contract from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to provide maintenance and modification services for TVA’s hydroelectric dams, gas, coal, and pumped-storage hydroelectricity facilities. The contract, valued at $985 million, extends over a period of five years, with an option for an additional five-year renewal. D&Z is set to start mobilization by the end of January 2024.

Longstanding Partnership Reinforced

John McCormick, president of D&Z’s Maintenance and Construction division, underlined the company’s position as a leading maintenance and modifications provider in the power industry. He also emphasised the enduring partnership with TVA, which has been in place for over 25 years. D&Z’s robust relationships with union building trades in the Tennessee Valley play a key role in its ability to cater effectively to TVA’s requirements.

Fostering Regional Prosperity

Jason Dunaway, president of D&Z’s union operations, shed light on the company’s commitment towards the region’s prosperity. He praised the company’s community relationships and its focus on safety and development of skilled labor. D&Z’s contributions have not gone unnoticed by TVA, which recognized the company as the 2022 Prime Supplier of the Year for its supplier diversity initiative and community outreach efforts.

Diverse Services and Global Presence

D&Z provides a wide array of services in maintenance, construction, engineering, and specialty services to clientele in power, government, and industrial markets. The company’s goal is to decrease total cost of ownership and enhance operational quality. With a workforce of over 51,000 employees, more than 150 locations worldwide, and an annual revenue of $2.7 billion USD, D&Z offers services in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense.