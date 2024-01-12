en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future

As the sun set on the second day of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a flurry of tech revelations and product announcements emerged, demonstrating the rapid and relentless pace of technological evolution. Google, Samsung, Honda, and Amazon were among the tech heavyweights who unveiled new developments, creating ripples of anticipation for consumers and industry experts alike.

Google’s Tech Leaps

Google unveiled an array of updates and collaborations, setting the stage for an expanded, unified digital experience. The tech giant revisited its inter-device software, Fast Pair, introducing enhancements that promise a more seamless connection between Android devices. In a significant move, Google and Samsung partnered to re-launch Nearby Share as Quick Share, offering users an experience akin to Apple’s AirDrop. The company also revealed its latest innovation, Chromecast TikTok videos, as well as announcing the integration of Google apps into Ford, Nissan, and Lincoln vehicles. In a nod to the era of electric vehicles, Android Auto will now display electric vehicle battery levels on Google Maps, facilitating more efficient route planning.

Electric Vehicle Concepts by Honda

Honda, not to be outdone, unveiled intriguing EV concepts: the Saloon and the Space Hub. The automotive giant plans to release a model based on the Saloon concept in North America by 2026, signifying its commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

Hyundai’s Air Taxi and Amazon’s Smart Move

Hyundai updated its S-A2 Air Taxi, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle aimed at transforming urban commutes. Meanwhile, Amazon announced its adoption of the Matter standard for Casting, indicating a unified direction for smart home innovations.

Smart Home Innovations and Mobile Tech Advancements

Other notable smart home inventions included face-scanning door locks, Nanoleaf’s smart outdoor lights, and the Weber Searwood smart grill. Mobile tech saw the introduction of the Clicks iPhone keyboard case and the Rabbit R1 AI assistant device, demonstrating the continued blurring of lines between technology and daily life.

Accessibility Takes Centre Stage

Accessibility products also made a significant impact, with the OrCam Hear system for isolating voices, the GyroGlove for hand tremors, and the Mouthpad for tongue-based device control. These innovations reflect a growing emphasis on inclusivity in technology, ensuring access for all.

As CES 2024 draws to a close, the Engadget team prepares to announce the Best of CES awards, turning the spotlight on the most remarkable products and innovations of the event.

0
Automotive Science & Technology United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
2 mins ago
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
The world’s largest tech event, CES 2024, commenced in Las Vegas, presenting a grand stage for over 4,000 exhibitors to demonstrate breakthroughs in personal technology, transportation, healthcare, sustainability, and AI applications. The event, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, expects to welcome around 130,000 attendees, each eager to witness the innovation the tech industry has
CES 2024: A Spectrum of Innovation and AI Applications in Las Vegas
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Traditional January Timing in 2025
2 hours ago
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Traditional January Timing in 2025
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
2 hours ago
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
Kranpunkten Boosts Fleet with Ruthmann Hybrid Platforms Amid High Demand
1 hour ago
Kranpunkten Boosts Fleet with Ruthmann Hybrid Platforms Amid High Demand
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Original January Timeframe Amidst Industry-Wide Challenges
2 hours ago
Detroit Auto Show Returns to Original January Timeframe Amidst Industry-Wide Challenges
Detroit Auto Show Returns to January Slot in 2025
2 hours ago
Detroit Auto Show Returns to January Slot in 2025
Latest Headlines
World News
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
2 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
3 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
5 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
7 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
10 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
12 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
12 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
13 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
15 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app