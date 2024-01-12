Day Two at CES 2024: Tech Innovations Reshape the Future

As the sun set on the second day of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a flurry of tech revelations and product announcements emerged, demonstrating the rapid and relentless pace of technological evolution. Google, Samsung, Honda, and Amazon were among the tech heavyweights who unveiled new developments, creating ripples of anticipation for consumers and industry experts alike.

Google’s Tech Leaps

Google unveiled an array of updates and collaborations, setting the stage for an expanded, unified digital experience. The tech giant revisited its inter-device software, Fast Pair, introducing enhancements that promise a more seamless connection between Android devices. In a significant move, Google and Samsung partnered to re-launch Nearby Share as Quick Share, offering users an experience akin to Apple’s AirDrop. The company also revealed its latest innovation, Chromecast TikTok videos, as well as announcing the integration of Google apps into Ford, Nissan, and Lincoln vehicles. In a nod to the era of electric vehicles, Android Auto will now display electric vehicle battery levels on Google Maps, facilitating more efficient route planning.

Electric Vehicle Concepts by Honda

Honda, not to be outdone, unveiled intriguing EV concepts: the Saloon and the Space Hub. The automotive giant plans to release a model based on the Saloon concept in North America by 2026, signifying its commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

Hyundai’s Air Taxi and Amazon’s Smart Move

Hyundai updated its S-A2 Air Taxi, an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle aimed at transforming urban commutes. Meanwhile, Amazon announced its adoption of the Matter standard for Casting, indicating a unified direction for smart home innovations.

Smart Home Innovations and Mobile Tech Advancements

Other notable smart home inventions included face-scanning door locks, Nanoleaf’s smart outdoor lights, and the Weber Searwood smart grill. Mobile tech saw the introduction of the Clicks iPhone keyboard case and the Rabbit R1 AI assistant device, demonstrating the continued blurring of lines between technology and daily life.

Accessibility Takes Centre Stage

Accessibility products also made a significant impact, with the OrCam Hear system for isolating voices, the GyroGlove for hand tremors, and the Mouthpad for tongue-based device control. These innovations reflect a growing emphasis on inclusivity in technology, ensuring access for all.

As CES 2024 draws to a close, the Engadget team prepares to announce the Best of CES awards, turning the spotlight on the most remarkable products and innovations of the event.