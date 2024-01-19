Dawn Inc. Plans Major Expansion in Warren Commerce Park, Faces Tax Abatement Hurdle

In the industrial heartbeat of Warren, Ohio, a major expansion is in the works. Dawn Inc., a reputable building contractor, has laid out ambitious plans to significantly enlarge its operational footprint within the Warren Commerce Park. An investment ranging between $900,000 and $1.29 million has been earmarked for this purpose, according to information released by Trumbull County officials. The expansion plan is a testimony to the company's growth and its pressing need for more space.

A Strategic Expansion Plan

Dawn Inc.'s expansion blueprint involves repurposing its existing building into office space and transforming the adjacent structure, previously occupied by Frito-Lay, into a new construction facility. The company seeks to augment its storage capacity for materials, trucks, and tools, thus underlining its commitment to sustained growth. The expansion will infuse an additional 8,551 square feet, amplifying Dawn Inc.'s current space from 4,500 square feet.

Employment Prospects on the Horizon

Apart from the physical expansion, Dawn Inc. has pledged to generate a minimum of four full-time jobs and one part-time position within three years. However, Trumbull County officials anticipate that the actual job growth figures could potentially exceed these projections.

The Tax Abatement Hurdle

As part of its expansion strategy, Dawn Inc. sought a 10-year, 75% tax abatement for the new construction venture. However, the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners has rejected the abatement application. The denial was triggered by an error in the payroll figures presented in the proposal, which had been previously approved by the Warren City Council. Consequently, the tax abatement application has been directed back to the city for rectification. The denial of the tax abatement, however, does not appear to have stalled the expansion plans. Dawn Inc.'s founder, Dawn Ochman, asserts that the project will proceed even without the abatement.