Davis Wright Tremaine Bolsters Employment Law Practice with High-Profile Hires in Los Angeles

In a strategic move to enhance its national employment law capabilities, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has welcomed esteemed litigators Tritia M. Murata and David P. Zins to its Los Angeles office. Formerly of Morrison Foerster, their addition marks a significant step in the firm's expansion within California.

Strategic Expansion in California

Murata and Zins, previously key figures at Morrison Foerster, bring their expertise in wage and hour class action litigation to Davis Wright, a firm already celebrated for its substantial employment law team. Their arrival is poised to fortify the firm's esteemed position, especially in California where the demand for high-caliber legal representation in employment disputes continues to rise. Davis Wright's employment practice, lauded by Chambers USA and home to several fellows of the College of Labor and Employment Law, anticipates leveraging the duo's courtroom prowess to further its strategic growth ambitions.

Expertise Meeting Opportunity

Having carved out a significant reputation at Morrison Foerster, Murata and Zins have been at the forefront of defending complex wage-and-hour matters across various industries. Their transition to Davis Wright is not just a change of scenery but a strategic alignment with a firm whose broad spectrum of services and leadership in key industries such as technology and retail resonates with their own professional focus. Both lawyers have also been deeply involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and pro bono work, aligning with Davis Wright's nationally recognized leadership in these areas.

Implications for the Future

The addition of Tritia M. Murata and David P. Zins to Davis Wright Tremaine's Los Angeles office is more than a testament to the firm's attractive platform; it signals a broader trend of legal powerhouses strengthening their benches to meet the evolving demands of employment law. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of labor disputes and regulations, having a robust, experienced team capable of delivering victories in high-stakes litigation becomes invaluable. This move not only enhances Davis Wright's service offerings but also sets a competitive benchmark in the legal industry for employment and labor law expertise.

Reflecting on the broader landscape, the strategic bolstering of Davis Wright Tremaine's employment law practice through the addition of Murata and Zins is a clear indicator of the firm's commitment to excellence and growth. As they integrate their unique strengths and experiences into the firm, the potential for innovative solutions and impactful outcomes in employment law seems boundless. Their proven track record, combined with Davis Wright's established reputation, promises a new chapter of legal excellence and client success.