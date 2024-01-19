Davis Dam to Reduce Water Releases Amid Downstream Construction

Starting Monday, the Davis Dam, a key source of water for the Laughlin/Bullhead City area, will see a significant reduction in its water releases. This shift in operations is due to a series of construction activities taking place downstream and is expected to bring the water flow down to approximately 2,300 cubic feet per second (cfs), a stark contrast to the typical seasonal norm of 4,600 cfs.

Implications for Local Residents and Visitors

The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the dam, has issued a warning for those frequenting the Colorado River below the dam. With the decrease in water releases, visitors are likely to encounter potential hazards not usually present with higher water levels. The formation of sand and gravel bars, the instability of riverbanks, and the potential emergence of debris are all factors that could pose challenges to the usual recreational activities in the area.

Precautions and Advisories

The Bureau has urged individuals to exercise extreme caution while in the vicinity of the river, especially given the unique circumstances created by the construction activities. To keep the public informed and ensure their safety, daily and hourly release information will be available on the Reclamation's website.

Long-term Impact and Recovery

While the impact of the reduced water releases is immediate and will present certain challenges, it's important to note that this is a temporary measure. Once construction activities are completed, water releases are expected to return to their regular operational flow, restoring the river to its usual state and ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all who visit the Laughlin/Bullhead City area.