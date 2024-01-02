Davie High School’s Will Marrs Makes History as Piedmont Triad District Teacher of the Year

Will Marrs, a career technical education teacher at Davie High School, has made an unprecedented mark in the history of Davie schools. Marrs was named the Piedmont Triad District teacher of the year, earning him a spot as a contender for the state title. This is the first time a teacher from Davie schools has been bestowed with such an honor.

A Surprise Celebration

The recognition unfolded during a surprise school-wide assembly. Despite being tipped off shortly before the event, it was an overwhelming moment for Marrs. The celebration was not just about accolades but also an exhibition of school spirit. Enthralling performances by the school band, dance squad, and cheerleaders added to the festive atmosphere.

Principal’s Highlight on School’s Achievements

Principal Michael Pruitt took the opportunity to highlight the school’s recent accomplishments. These included a world championship by the cheerleading team, a conference title for the tennis team, a national honor roll spot for the advanced placement program, the highest graduation rate in the school’s history, and a ranking among America’s Best High Schools by US News & World Report.

Praise From The State’s Best

North Carolina’s teacher of the year, Kimberly Jones, addressed the students and praised Marrs. She quoted school administrators, parents, colleagues, and students who commended Marrs’s solution-oriented, collaborative approach, and his unwavering dedication to students. Marrs, in response, expressed his immense gratitude and pride in being part of the school. He humbly attributed his success to the students he serves, emphasizing that their growth and accomplishments are his biggest reward.