Education

Davie High School’s Will Marrs Makes History as Piedmont Triad District Teacher of the Year

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Will Marrs, a career technical education teacher at Davie High School, has made an unprecedented mark in the history of Davie schools. Marrs was named the Piedmont Triad District teacher of the year, earning him a spot as a contender for the state title. This is the first time a teacher from Davie schools has been bestowed with such an honor.

A Surprise Celebration

The recognition unfolded during a surprise school-wide assembly. Despite being tipped off shortly before the event, it was an overwhelming moment for Marrs. The celebration was not just about accolades but also an exhibition of school spirit. Enthralling performances by the school band, dance squad, and cheerleaders added to the festive atmosphere.

Principal’s Highlight on School’s Achievements

Principal Michael Pruitt took the opportunity to highlight the school’s recent accomplishments. These included a world championship by the cheerleading team, a conference title for the tennis team, a national honor roll spot for the advanced placement program, the highest graduation rate in the school’s history, and a ranking among America’s Best High Schools by US News & World Report.

Praise From The State’s Best

North Carolina’s teacher of the year, Kimberly Jones, addressed the students and praised Marrs. She quoted school administrators, parents, colleagues, and students who commended Marrs’s solution-oriented, collaborative approach, and his unwavering dedication to students. Marrs, in response, expressed his immense gratitude and pride in being part of the school. He humbly attributed his success to the students he serves, emphasizing that their growth and accomplishments are his biggest reward.

Education United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

