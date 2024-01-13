Davidson Galleries: A Million-Dollar Fire and the Resilience of the Art World

On a seemingly ordinary Friday morning, Pioneer Square’s esteemed Davidson Galleries fell prey to an accidental fire that left significant marks on the venue and its invaluable art pieces. The Seattle Fire Department has traced the origins of the fire to a warming fire in a nearby alley that unfortunately spread to the gallery, engulfing it in flames and resulting in extensive damage.

The Artistic Casualties

Rebecca McDonald, the gallery manager, revealed that Davidson Galleries housed an impressive collection of about 16,000 pieces, including masterpieces by Picasso and Rembrandt. The portfolio’s cumulative worth was estimated to surpass $1 million. From this extensive collection, 50 to 75 pieces were irreparably damaged by the fire, while many others are currently under evaluation for possible restoration.

A Move Interrupted

The timing of this unfortunate incident was particularly untimely as the gallery was amidst preparations to move to a new location on Yesler Way. This meant that various artworks were more exposed than usual, making them easier prey to the ravaging fire. However, it was also fortunate that some pieces had already been moved off-site in anticipation of the move.

The Silver Lining

Paige McCray, the gallery collections manager, noted that the majority of the artworks were saved from the fire, thanks to protective materials. This ray of hope is a testament to the foresight and preparation of the gallery staff and is a crucial factor in the gallery’s future recovery and reopening.

The Aftermath and Road Ahead

Sam Davidson, the gallery owner who had plans for retirement, had recently announced the gallery’s move after nearly 40 years at its previous location. This relocation, initially scheduled for early February, may now face delays as the focus shifts to caring for and restoring the damaged artworks. The local art community has rallied around Davidson Galleries, showing tremendous support in the wake of this tragic event.