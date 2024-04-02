David Simon Refutes Andre Royo's Claims on 'The Wire' Set Safety Concerns, Emphasizes Standard Protocols

Amidst swirling dialogues on social media, David Simon, the mind behind the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire, has publicly disputed claims made by Andre Royo, who portrayed the beloved character Bubbles. Royo's previous remarks about the safety, or alleged lack thereof, on the show's Baltimore sets have reignited discussions about industry standards and protocols.

Disputing Claims with Facts

In a recent surge of online discourse, Simon took to X/Twitter to address Royo's 2014 interview revelations, where the latter detailed a concerning incident involving an unsecured needle during a shoot. Simon firmly stated, "I don't want to contradict Andre, but this should have been a big, big deal and as a producer I should have heard about it and responded." He further detailed the rigorous cleaning and safety measures typically undertaken by the production team, emphasizing that the description provided by Royo starkly contradicts the show's standard operating procedures.

Professional Procedures in Question

Simon's response sheds light on the meticulous process behind filming in real-world locations, particularly in the diverse urban landscape of Baltimore. He elaborated, "Once a location was secure it would be cleaned and then redressed with safe set [decoration]," reinforcing that the safety of cast and crew was paramount. This clarification by Simon not only contests Royo's account but also invites a broader conversation about the responsibilities of production teams towards their actors' safety.

Beyond Set Safety - Tackling Misinformation

In addition to addressing concerns over set safety, Simon also criticized the spread of unfounded conspiracy theories regarding the recent collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. His outspoken stance against misinformation, particularly from figures like congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, underscores Simon's broader commitment to factual integrity, both in his television productions and in public discourse.

This unfolding dialogue between Simon and Royo, two pivotal figures in The Wire's legacy, not only revisits the show's profound impact but also underscores the ongoing challenges within the film and television industry regarding set safety and the battle against misinformation. As the conversation evolves, it invites reflection on the importance of maintaining high safety standards and the need for clear communication and adherence to protocols, ensuring that the captivating realism of shows like The Wire does not come at the expense of those bringing these stories to life.