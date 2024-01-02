David Schwimmer Criticizes The Rape Foundation for Selective Advocacy

Noted actor and activist David Schwimmer, recognized for his two-decade-long tenure on the board of The Rape Foundation, has publicly taken the organization to task for its perceived lack of support for Israeli victims of a Hamas attack that occurred on October 7. Schwimmer chose to voice his criticism and disappointment through an Instagram post, calling into question the absence of the foundation’s outrage and subtly hinting at the selectivity of their activism.

Schwimmer Calls Out Selective Advocacy

In his digital missive, Schwimmer accused The Rape Foundation of failing to advocate for Jewish victims of sexual violence with the same intensity and fervor they typically exhibit for other victims. This, he implied, shows a conditional approach to their advocacy work, one that does not extend equally to all victims of sexual violence.

Believing Survivors: A Must in Advocacy

David Schwimmer, in his criticism, emphasized the importance of believing survivors and the trauma they endure. He further highlighted how activists who question or disregard the sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israelis are inadvertently contributing to the re-traumatization of the survivors and their families. The refusal to believe their accounts, he stated, is a disservice to those who have already suffered immensely.

Antisemitism: A Battle Yet to be Won

In addition to his critique of The Rape Foundation, Schwimmer also previously expressed his thoughts on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He openly called out university presidents for their failure to condemn antisemitism, marking another instance where he has taken a stand for the rights and safety of Jewish individuals. His vocal criticism of the foundation, coupled with his stance against antisemitism, underscores his commitment to advocacy that is truly impartial and inclusive.