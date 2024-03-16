David Schwimmer Celebrates Raf's Bakery Anniversary with Olivia Wilde, Dianna Agron in NYC

David Schwimmer is celebrating a sweet milestone! The Friends star, 57, made a rare public appearance on Friday night to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Raf's Italian & French Bakery in New York City.

Advertisment

The star-studded cocktail party — hosted by founders Jennifer and Nicole Vitagliano, alongside their partners Executive Chef Mary Attea and Executive Pastry Chef Carmari Mick — was also attended by celebrities including Olivia Wilde and Dianna Agron.

Star-Studded Celebration

Schwimmer was all smiles on Friday night, wearing a black jacket and shirt with dark pants as he posed at a table with Jennifer and another guest in one photo and alongside another guest in a second photo. Black appeared to be a theme of the night. Wilde, 40, wore a sheer black top with black pants as she laughed with Agron, 37 — also wearing black — and other party guests in a photo.

Advertisment

Celebrity Privacy and Legacy

Although Schwimmer has an Instagram account and posted his Uber Eats commercial with Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston when the spot premiered last month, he leads a relatively private life. In 2016, he explained that the level of fame he achieved on Friends impacted him in a significant way. "It was pretty jarring and it messed with my relationship to other people in a way that took years, I think, for me to adjust to and become comfortable with," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast at the time.

Remembering Matthew Perry

Weeks after his Friends co-star Matthew Perry's death in October 2023, Schwimmer shared a tribute to his friend on Instagram. "Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," he wrote alongside a photo of him posing with Perry on set. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery," he continued. "You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."