David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz Cast in Goosebumps Season 2 on Disney+

David Schwimmer and Ana Ortiz have officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated second season of Disney+'s anthology series, Goosebumps. Schwimmer, known for his iconic role as Ross in Friends, is set to embrace a darker character, while Ugly Betty star Ortiz will bring her detective skills to the supernatural show. This new season promises to deliver a chilling narrative centered around teenage siblings embarking on a mysterious adventure.

Star-Studded Ensemble

The casting of Schwimmer and Ortiz adds significant star power to the Goosebumps series, joining a talented ensemble including Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel. Schwimmer will portray Anthony, a former botany professor and divorced father of two teenagers, navigating through tumultuous times. Ortiz steps into the role of Jen, a police detective with a tragic past, deeply rooted in her Brooklyn neighborhood. Their characters are thrust into a spine-tingling mystery involving the disappearance of four teenagers in 1994.

Chilling Narratives and New Mysteries

Following the success of its first season, which aired from October through November 2023, Goosebumps season two promises to delve deeper into the eerie and unknown. With an entirely new premise and cast, this season's storyline focuses on teenage siblings who uncover a sinister threat, unraveling a profound mystery that ties back to events from two decades ago. The anthology format allows for fresh and engaging narratives, potentially adapting classic Goosebumps stories for a modern audience.

A Legacy of Spooks and Thrills

The Goosebumps series, based on R.L. Stine's beloved Scholastic book series, has a legacy of captivating audiences with its blend of horror, humor, and heart. The first season's success, marked by critical acclaim and robust viewership, sets high expectations for the upcoming episodes. With Schwimmer and Ortiz at the helm, season two is poised to continue the tradition of delivering memorable scares and intriguing mysteries to Disney+ subscribers.

As the cast and crew gear up for the new season, fans eagerly await the return of Goosebumps to Disney+. Schwimmer's and Ortiz's involvement not only adds depth to the series but also signals Disney's commitment to producing quality entertainment that resonates with viewers of all ages. With a rich narrative canvas and a talented ensemble, Goosebumps season two is set to be a thrilling addition to Disney+'s lineup.