David Patterson's Long-Awaited Nissan 240SX Coyote-Swapped Drift Car Completes its Maiden Run

David Patterson, popularly known as ThatDudeinBlue, has successfully completed his ambitious Nissan 240SX drift car project, fondly christened as Project Kitana, after an arduous journey of seven years. The car is powered by a Mustang 5.0-liter V8 engine, colloquially known as the Coyote engine - a rarity in the drift car world.

Project Kitana's Debut at Cosmic Drift Event

The much-awaited shakedown of Project Kitana at the Cosmic Drift event was met with some technical glitches. The car faced issues with the power steering and e-brake, which made performing drift maneuvers a challenging task. Despite these setbacks, the car proved to be a crowd puller, making its mark as a favorite among the spectators.

Team Effort and Future Optimism

David attributes the success of Project Kitana to his best friend, Allan, and his dedicated team of car enthusiasts. He expressed optimism about overcoming the technical issues faced at the event and improving the car's performance in future drift events.

A Star-Studded Event

The Cosmic Drift event was not just about cars, it also featured a halftime show and had the presence of T-Pain, the Grammy-winning artist. T-Pain showcased his drifting skills in his S15 Sylvia, adding to the thrill of the event.

The Journey of Project Kitana

From inception to completion, David has chronicled his journey of building the 240SX on his YouTube channel, ThatDudeinBlue. The channel offers an in-depth look into the complexities of engine swaps in car projects, including the installation of the Mustang 5.0-liter Coyote engine in the Nissan 240SX. David's documented journey serves as an educational and inspirational resource for car enthusiasts worldwide.