David Oyelowo on the Challenges of Portraying Bass Reeves in 'Lawmen'

The acclaimed actor David Oyelowo recently voiced the immense responsibility he bears in portraying the iconic character of Bass Reeves in the television series 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves.' The show delves into the life and career of Reeves, a revered law enforcement figure who made a name for himself as a deputy U.S. marshal during the latter part of the 19th century.

Advertisment

Oyelowo's Commitment to Authentic Portrayal

Oyelowo, who is also an executive producer on the series, emphasized the gravity of accurately depicting his character. He stressed the importance of doing justice to Reeves, a pioneering African American figure in law enforcement during a time of widespread racial discrimination. This role, according to Oyelowo, is far from easy; it is fraught with challenges and carries a weight of responsibility. Reeves' legacy as a hero and a trailblazer is a significant chapter in American history that deserves to be told correctly.

Representation and Accuracy in Historical Storytelling

Advertisment

Oyelowo's commitment to his role underscores a broader conversation around representation and precision in historical storytelling. This discourse is particularly relevant for figures like Reeves, who have traditionally been underrepresented in common narratives. The series 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' is a significant stride in bringing such stories to light, providing audiences with a more comprehensive and authentic understanding of history.

A Glimpse into Oyelowo's Current Favorites

Beyond his dedication to 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves,' Oyelowo also shared his recent favorite streaming shows. The actor's list includes the David Beckham documentary and the series 'Beef' featuring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' is currently available for streaming on Paramount+.