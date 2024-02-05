David Longo Steps Up as New CFO of Chegg, Inc., Succeeding Andrew Brown

David Longo, a seasoned finance executive, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Chegg, Inc., a leading name in the field of connected learning platforms for students. The appointment will be effective from February 21, replacing Andrew Brown, who served the company for over 12 years with dedication and distinction.

From Vice President to CFO

Longo joined Chegg in December 2021 and has held several crucial positions within the company, including Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller, and Assistant Treasurer. His promotion to the role of CFO is a testament to his exceptional leadership and forward-thinking approach. Prior to his tenure at Chegg, Longo held significant roles at Shutterfly, Inc. and CBS Interactive, further solidifying his reputation in the field of corporate finance.

A New Chapter for Chegg

Dan Rosensweig, Chegg's CEO, voiced his confidence in Longo's ability to steer the company towards continued growth and increased shareholder value. He praised Longo's contributions to the company, particularly his role in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance student outcomes. Chegg has been a pioneer in AI-based personalized learning assistance and offers 24/7 support, proprietary content, and skills development for learners. The company is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG.

Farewell to Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown, the outgoing CFO, was commended by Rosensweig for his pivotal role in transforming Chegg into a leading platform for connected learning. Brown's retirement marks the end of a remarkable era at Chegg, and his contributions to the company will be remembered and appreciated. As he steps down, the company wishes him a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.