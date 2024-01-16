David Lampton Highlights Need for US-China Dialogue, Not Deferring Hard Decisions at Carter Center Forum

David Lampton, a renowned U.S. scholar on China and professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins University, highlighted the urgency of both the U.S. and China not pushing back critical decisions and realizing that they are not each other's primary issues. He expressed these views at a forum hosted by the Carter Center to mark the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties.

Reflecting on Carter’s Principles

Lampton invoked former President Jimmy Carter's decisive action in establishing relations with China 45 years ago and his principle of not deferring challenging choices. He underscored the importance of taking risks for peace and nurturing mutual trust to avert destructive competition, especially in the backdrop of a potential arms race.

Current Challenges and Recommendations

Both nations currently grapple with internal issues and global unrest. Lampton suggested that escalating bilateral tensions in this scenario would be counterproductive. Instead, he advocated for regular high-level dialogues between senior leaders of both countries to build trust and shift the focus onto global issues beyond just bilateral cooperation.

Importance of Societal and Bureaucratic Networks

Lampton emphasized the significance of societal and bureaucratic networks in maintaining the relationship between the U.S. and China. He urged for an active effort in eliminating policy obstacles impeding people-to-people exchanges, particularly for scholars and students. This approach, he believes, can serve as a crucial bridge for fostering understanding and cooperation between the two nations.