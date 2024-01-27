David L. Mills: The Pioneer Behind Internet Timekeeping

David L. Mills, a luminary in the realm of computer science, left an indelible mark on the evolution of the internet. From the 1960s to the 1990s, Mills pioneered crucial technologies that continue to shape our digital world. Among his most significant contributions was the Network Time Protocol (NTP), first implemented in 1985, an ingenious system that synchronizes the clocks of computers on a network to an accuracy of mere milliseconds.

The Impact of Network Time Protocol

At its core, the NTP corrects time errors across a network through a hierarchy of servers and sophisticated algorithms. This ensures that every device on the internet operates in sync with a unified time. The significance of this technology cannot be overstated, as it ensures the seamless functioning of countless internet-based applications and services that rely on precise timing.

Mills' Other Notable Contributions

In addition to the NTP, Mills was also instrumental in developing the fourth version of the Internet Protocol (IPv4) back in 1978. Despite the emergence of newer versions, IPv4 remains the most widely used internet protocol to date. But Mills' innovative streak did not stop there. He also created the first modern network router, a device that later became the backbone of NSFnet, a critical precursor to today's internet. These routers, which Mills affectionately named 'fuzzballs,' played a pivotal role in transforming Arpanet into the internet as we know it today.

The Man Behind the Innovations

Mills served as a professor at the University of Delaware for several years, earning a reputation for his relentless work in updating internet protocols and his role as the internet's semiofficial timekeeper. Born with glaucoma, Mills overcame significant vision challenges. His journey included the triumph over a teacher's assertion that his poor sight would prevent him from attending college. After graduating from the University of Michigan with multiple degrees in engineering and computer science, Mills had a prolific career that spanned institutions like the University of Edinburgh, the University of Maryland, and Comsat, before his final tenure at the University of Delaware. Besides his professional pursuits, Mills was also an enthusiastic ham radio operator, connecting people across continents. His work included linking Navy Seabees in Antarctica with their families back in the U.S.