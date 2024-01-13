David J. Miller Acquires Iconic Amagansett Roadside Eatery for $2.4 Million

A notable roadside restaurant in Amagansett, bearing the names Cyril’s Fish House and Morty’s Oyster Stand in its lifetime, has changed hands for a sum of $2.4 million on December 8, 2023. The property, sitting at 2167 Montauk Highway on the Napeauge Strech, has been the center of various disputes with the Town of East Hampton, leading to its shut down in 2016.

From Cyril’s to Morty’s

The original proprietor of Cyril’s, Cyril Fitzsimmons, had been renting the property from its owners, who made the decision to sell following the closure of the establishment. The Dioguardi family, previous owners of the property, sold it for $1.3 million in 2019 to Out East Restaurant Group, headed by Jeremy Morton. Following this, they moved on to acquire another restaurant in Montauk, Ruschmeyer’s. Morty’s Oyster Stand LLC was the vendor in the most recent transaction.

New Owner on the Scene

The incoming proprietor, 2167 Montauk Holdings LLC, is associated with David J. Miller, a partner at Elliott Management, a prestigious investment fund based in New York City. Despite his primary residence being in Gulfstream, Florida, Miller’s acquisition of another restaurant property in Montauk signals his investment interest in the area.

A New Chapter for the Iconic Spot

