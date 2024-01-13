en English
Business

David J. Miller Acquires Iconic Amagansett Roadside Eatery for $2.4 Million

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
David J. Miller Acquires Iconic Amagansett Roadside Eatery for $2.4 Million

A notable roadside restaurant in Amagansett, bearing the names Cyril’s Fish House and Morty’s Oyster Stand in its lifetime, has changed hands for a sum of $2.4 million on December 8, 2023. The property, sitting at 2167 Montauk Highway on the Napeauge Strech, has been the center of various disputes with the Town of East Hampton, leading to its shut down in 2016.

From Cyril’s to Morty’s

The original proprietor of Cyril’s, Cyril Fitzsimmons, had been renting the property from its owners, who made the decision to sell following the closure of the establishment. The Dioguardi family, previous owners of the property, sold it for $1.3 million in 2019 to Out East Restaurant Group, headed by Jeremy Morton. Following this, they moved on to acquire another restaurant in Montauk, Ruschmeyer’s. Morty’s Oyster Stand LLC was the vendor in the most recent transaction.

New Owner on the Scene

The incoming proprietor, 2167 Montauk Holdings LLC, is associated with David J. Miller, a partner at Elliott Management, a prestigious investment fund based in New York City. Despite his primary residence being in Gulfstream, Florida, Miller’s acquisition of another restaurant property in Montauk signals his investment interest in the area.

A New Chapter for the Iconic Spot

David J. Miller’s acquisition of the property at 2167 Montauk Highway, previously Cyril’s Fish House and more recently Morty’s Oyster Stand, for $2.4 million marks a new chapter for this iconic roadside eatery. The property, which last changed hands in 2019 for $1.3 million, continues to draw investment interest, reflecting the enduring allure of the Montauk culinary scene.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

