David Green Appointed as SeaStar Medical's New CFO

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a prominent player in the medical device industry, has announced the appointment of David A. Green as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from January 10, 2024. Green, an accomplished figure in the realm of healthcare finance, brings to the table more than 25 years of robust experience from his previous roles in publicly traded medical device and therapeutics companies.

Advertisment

Green's Experience and Appointment

David Green's earlier tenure as the interim CFO of Prolacta Bioscience, along with his long-standing financial acumen in the healthcare sector, have prepared him for this critical juncture at SeaStar Medical. His appointment comes as the company gears up for its inaugural commercial launch of the Selected Cytopheretic Device Pediatric (SCD-PED) later this quarter. The SCD-PED, SeaStar Medical's cell-directed extracorporeal therapy, holds promise in multiple high-value indications to alleviate the impact of hyperinflammation on vital organs.

On-Going Leadership Transition

Advertisment

As Green assumes the mantle of CFO, Caryl Baron, who had been serving as the interim CFO since October 2022, will continue her journey with SeaStar Medical as the Vice President of Finance. This leadership shift signifies a new chapter in SeaStar Medical's corporate governance, as they continue to expand and progress within the challenging landscape of the medical device industry.

Implications for SeaStar Medical

David Green's extensive financial experience and his commitment to enhancing patient outcomes align seamlessly with SeaStar Medical's objectives, strengthening their position in the industry. As the corporation prepares for the commercial launch of their novel therapeutic device, Green's leadership will undoubtedly play a vital role in steering SeaStar Medical towards its future goals.