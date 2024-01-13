David DW Steede II to Lead Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church

In a significant ecclesiastical development, David DW Steede II, a seasoned spiritual leader with a rich history of service, has been appointed as the new pastor of the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church. A decision that was part of the Bermuda Conference’s strategic moves in 2023, Steede’s commissioning is set to breathe life into the church’s leadership and congregation.

Transition of Pastoral Leadership

The transition, scheduled for January 20, is a part of the Bermuda Conference’s innovative approach to assigning pastors to new congregations. Steede, with his experience and engagement methods, is expected to invigorate the Southampton congregation by employing the latent talents amongst its members. His installation will be an open event, encouraging participation from members, former members, and the local community, reflecting the inclusive ethos of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Preparation for Consecration

As part of his initial endeavors, Steede is preparing for a consecration service. This service aims to reconsecrate church leaders and members to God’s house, marking a spiritual reset at the start of the new year. The consecration symbolizes a renewed commitment to the church’s mission, forging a stronger bond between the congregation and the divine.

Steede’s Pastoral Journey

Steede’s assignment to the Southampton Church follows his six-year tenure at the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church. His pastoral journey has also seen him serving in various conferences in the United States, enriching his perspective on leadership and deepening his understanding of diverse congregational needs. He underscores the continuity of God’s guidance and presence across different congregations, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

In his new role, Steede also anticipates collaborating with the Bermuda Institute, his alma mater. He is keen to minister not only to the seniors and young people within the church but also to the wider community, emphasizing the church’s holistic mission.