en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

David DW Steede II to Lead Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:11 am EST
David DW Steede II to Lead Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church

In a significant ecclesiastical development, David DW Steede II, a seasoned spiritual leader with a rich history of service, has been appointed as the new pastor of the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church. A decision that was part of the Bermuda Conference’s strategic moves in 2023, Steede’s commissioning is set to breathe life into the church’s leadership and congregation.

Transition of Pastoral Leadership

The transition, scheduled for January 20, is a part of the Bermuda Conference’s innovative approach to assigning pastors to new congregations. Steede, with his experience and engagement methods, is expected to invigorate the Southampton congregation by employing the latent talents amongst its members. His installation will be an open event, encouraging participation from members, former members, and the local community, reflecting the inclusive ethos of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Preparation for Consecration

As part of his initial endeavors, Steede is preparing for a consecration service. This service aims to reconsecrate church leaders and members to God’s house, marking a spiritual reset at the start of the new year. The consecration symbolizes a renewed commitment to the church’s mission, forging a stronger bond between the congregation and the divine.

Steede’s Pastoral Journey

Steede’s assignment to the Southampton Church follows his six-year tenure at the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church. His pastoral journey has also seen him serving in various conferences in the United States, enriching his perspective on leadership and deepening his understanding of diverse congregational needs. He underscores the continuity of God’s guidance and presence across different congregations, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

In his new role, Steede also anticipates collaborating with the Bermuda Institute, his alma mater. He is keen to minister not only to the seniors and young people within the church but also to the wider community, emphasizing the church’s holistic mission.

0
Bermuda United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
2 mins ago
Bermuda Bark in the Park: A Festival Celebrating Canine Companions
The island of Bermuda is all set to host a unique festival that will bring together the local canine community for a day of fun, learning, and camaraderie. Bermuda Bark in the Park, a free dog festival, is being put together by Gino Brangman and Malisa Swan, two individuals deeply passionate about dogs and committed
Bermuda Bark in the Park: A Festival Celebrating Canine Companions
Warwick Man Convicted of Theft Mandated to Join Drug Treatment Program
8 mins ago
Warwick Man Convicted of Theft Mandated to Join Drug Treatment Program
Bermuda's Places of Worship: A Tapestry of Faiths and Community Spirit
9 mins ago
Bermuda's Places of Worship: A Tapestry of Faiths and Community Spirit
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
4 mins ago
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
Bermuda Faces Population Decline and Looming Crisis of Insufficient Retirement Savings
7 mins ago
Bermuda Faces Population Decline and Looming Crisis of Insufficient Retirement Savings
One Bermuda Alliance Highlights Need for Better Management of High-Risk Offenders
8 mins ago
One Bermuda Alliance Highlights Need for Better Management of High-Risk Offenders
Latest Headlines
World News
Keir Starmer: A Pragmatic Realist Prepared to Lead Britain
1 min
Keir Starmer: A Pragmatic Realist Prepared to Lead Britain
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
2 mins
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
Boulder Editorial Board Advocates for Civic Engagement through City Boards and Commissions
2 mins
Boulder Editorial Board Advocates for Civic Engagement through City Boards and Commissions
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
2 mins
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for Playoffs Amid Injury Setbacks
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for Playoffs Amid Injury Setbacks
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
3 mins
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
High School Sports Teams Set for Thrilling Matchups
4 mins
High School Sports Teams Set for Thrilling Matchups
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
4 mins
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
Conor McGregor Celebrates Chef's Birthday with Luxurious Gift
4 mins
Conor McGregor Celebrates Chef's Birthday with Luxurious Gift
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app