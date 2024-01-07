en English
Obituary

David Clay: A Centenarian’s Legacy of Community Service in Salisbury and Rowan County

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
The community of Salisbury and Rowan County bids a heartfelt farewell to one of its most dedicated citizens, David Clay. A stalwart of the community, Clay passed away at the ripe age of 100, a day after Christmas. His life was a testament to his unfaltering commitment to community service, and his career in the insurance industry was marked with professionalism and an acute attention to detail.

David Clay: A Life of Service and Commitment

Born into the tumultuous times of World War II, Clay served his nation with honor. His life post-war was devoted to the insurance industry, with a successful tenure at the Riley-Clay-Turner Insurance Agency. However, his true legacy lay beyond his professional commitments, deeply rooted in his extensive involvement in various organizations across Salisbury and Rowan County.

A Pillar of Community Organizations

Clay’s contributions were far-reaching, touching multiple facets of community life. He held memberships and leadership roles in the Civitans Club, Salisbury City Council, Friends of Children Committee, Rowan County Fair Association, Salisbury-Rowan YMCA, and First Baptist Church. His endeavors were aimed at improving his community – a mission he pursued with relentless passion.

Remembering David Clay: Tributes from Peers

His passing has evoked heartfelt tributes from peers and fellow community leaders. Rowan County Commissioner Jim Greene, despite being a competitor in the insurance industry, remembered Clay for his kindness and camaraderie. Greene noted, “He was a man of great professionalism and attention to detail.” Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell shared a memory of respect and mutual professional admiration from a chance meeting on a cruise in 1996. “He was a friendly, approachable man who cared deeply for his community,” Parnell recalled.

Mayor Chuck Bowman of Rockwell, who shared membership in the Civitans Club with Clay, reminisced about celebrating Clay’s 100th birthday. He expressed, “The Civitans Club will not be the same without him.”

David Clay’s life was marked by an unwavering dedication to his community. His legacy will continue to inspire many in the community he served so passionately.

Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

