David Chokachi Recalls Tommy Lee's Jealous Rage Over Pamela Anderson's Baywatch Kiss

Baywatch star David Chokachi recounted a tumultuous incident on the set involving Pamela Anderson's then-husband, Tommy Lee, who unleashed his fury upon discovering Anderson's on-screen kiss with Chokachi. The event underscored the volatile dynamics between Anderson and Lee, eventually leading to Lee's arrest for spousal abuse and their divorce. This story gains renewed interest amid buzz around the Baywatch reboot, highlighting the enduring legacy of the show and its stars.

Jealousy Unleashed: A Trailer Destroyed

During one memorable day of filming Baywatch, a show celebrated for its sun-soaked drama and iconic red swimsuits, behind-the-scenes tensions reached a boiling point. Chokachi, who played Cody Madison, was set for an on-screen romance with Anderson's character, C.J. Parker. However, this plot development did not sit well with Anderson's real-life partner, Tommy Lee. Lee's outrage manifested dramatically as he vandalized Anderson's trailer, a reaction that Chokachi witnessed firsthand. "I heard like demolished things shattering," he recounted, revealing the intensity of Lee's jealousy.

Precautions and Consequences

Attempting to navigate Lee's jealousy, Anderson took extreme measures to conceal filming details, particularly scenes involving intimacy. Chokachi shared, "If there was a make-out scene, she'd have to tell him we're shooting at a different location." Despite these efforts, the strain on Anderson was palpable, casting a shadow over her experience on set. The incident culminated in legal repercussions for Lee, who was arrested and charged with felony spousal abuse, marking a significant turning point in their tumultuous relationship.

Reflections and the Show's Legacy

Reflecting on the incident, Chokachi expressed sadness and disbelief at the treatment Anderson endured, praising her as an "awesome human being." As Baywatch prepares for a reboot, the incident serves as a reminder of the show's complex history, blending on-screen glamour with off-screen drama. With the original creators and a new cast, the reboot aims to capture the spirit of Baywatch while navigating the modern landscape of television drama. As fans anticipate the return of daring rescues and iconic swimsuits, the legacy of Baywatch, intertwined with the lives of its stars, continues to fascinate and intrigue.