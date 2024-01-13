en English
Obituary

David Cassidy: ‘The Partridge Family’ Star and 70s Icon Passes Away at 67

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
David Cassidy: ‘The Partridge Family’ Star and 70s Icon Passes Away at 67

David Cassidy, a legendary entertainer of the 1970s, who captured hearts as the star of ‘The Partridge Family’, has passed away at 67. The cause of his death has been attributed to organ failure, with his liver and kidneys being critically affected. His publicist, Jo-Ann Geffen confirmed his death, which occurred in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Cassidy had been hospitalized.

Cassidy: The Teen Idol

Cassidy’s journey in the entertainment industry began with ‘The Partridge Family,’ where he played the character Keith Partridge, and starred alongside his real-life stepmother, Shirley Jones. The show, inspired by the musical family ‘The Cowsills,’ gained immense popularity, especially among teenage girls, catapulting Cassidy to the status of a teen idol.

Alongside his acting career, Cassidy also gained success as a singer. His chart-busting single, ‘I Think I Love You,’ was an anthem of his time. His concerts often saw sold-out arenas, sometimes leading to hysteria amongst his fans.

Challenges in Personal Life

Despite his on-screen persona, Cassidy was personally more inclined towards edgy rock music, often struggling with the teen idol image he was saddled with. His personal life was fraught with difficulties, including several DUIs and divorces. He was open about his struggles with alcohol and unresolved personal issues.

The Battle with Dementia

In his later years, Cassidy was diagnosed with dementia. As the condition worsened, he decided to stop performing, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support. Despite stepping back from the limelight, he made it clear that he would not completely disappear from the public eye.

Cassidy leaves behind his son Beau, daughter Katie Cassidy, who is also an actress, and three half-brothers: Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan.

Obituary United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

