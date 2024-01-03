en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Davenport Companies’ Significant Contribution to Local Charities Amid Inflation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Davenport Companies’ Significant Contribution to Local Charities Amid Inflation

The Davenport Companies, a South Yarmouth-based enterprise, has made a significant contribution to local philanthropic causes through its Charitable Giving Program. The company donated a total of $6,500 to the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center’s Food Pantry and the Cape Cod Foster Closet. The contribution included cash, food, and clothing collected from employees throughout December, with the company matching the value of these donations with additional cash contributions.

Aiding Local Organizations

The funds were apportioned with $3,500 going to the Veterans Outreach Center, an essential organization providing life-sustaining services such as a full-service food pantry to veterans and their families. The remaining $3,000 was directed towards the Cape Cod Foster Closet. This organization supports foster, adoptive, and relative caregivers by providing material goods, helping hands, and emotional support.

Charitable Giving in Challenging Times

DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies, expressed satisfaction in being able to support local veterans and their families during a period when inflation is heavily impacting budgets. This donation comes at a crucial time when both organizations are experiencing an increased demand for their services due to the ongoing economic challenges.

Philanthropy’s Significant Role

The Davenport Companies’ donations are part of a broader trend of corporate giving that is playing a pivotal role in meeting community needs. The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the biggest charitable donations from individuals or their foundations totaled more than $3.5 billion in 2023. Prominent donors include Warren Buffett, James Simons, Ross Brown, Phil Knight, Daniel and Jennifer Gilbert. The donations were directed towards universities, scientific research institutes, a health care system, a family foundation, and a racial justice group, highlighting the diverse areas where philanthropy can make a difference.

0
Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. Highlights 2023 Developments: Renewable Energy and Key Acquisitions

By Quadri Adejumo

Sublime Systems Pioneers the Production of Zero Carbon Cement

By BNN Correspondents

UK Government to Invest in Battery Technology, Boosting Automotive and Energy Sectors

By BNN Correspondents

Tata Communications Amplifies Global Presence with Cloud Voice Service Expansion

By Nitish Verma

World of Asphalt and AGG1 Expo Present Comprehensive Education Program ...
@Business · 3 mins
World of Asphalt and AGG1 Expo Present Comprehensive Education Program ...
heart comment 0
REC Limited Partners with RVNL for Unprecedented Financing of Infrastructure Projects

By Dil Bar Irshad

REC Limited Partners with RVNL for Unprecedented Financing of Infrastructure Projects
No Takers for Halil Okovic’s Stake Offer in PTG Gorazde

By Israel Ojoko

No Takers for Halil Okovic's Stake Offer in PTG Gorazde
EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with ‘Launchpad’ Event in Bury

By Rafia Tasleem

EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with 'Launchpad' Event in Bury
EU Sanctions Russia’s Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa Amid Escalating Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
11 seconds
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
16 seconds
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
28 seconds
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
47 seconds
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992
1 min
OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak with Victory Over Kings
1 min
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak with Victory Over Kings
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU's Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform
1 min
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU's Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
2 mins
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity
2 mins
Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app