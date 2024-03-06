Dave Matthews Band Announces Live Trax Vol. 65 Featuring 1997 Show with Béla Fleck

Live Trax Vol. 65, the latest installment in the Dave Matthews Band's archival series, is set to release on April 5, capturing their iconic 1997 concert at Great Woods, Massachusetts. The performance, notable for multiple collaborations with banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, comes from a period when DMB was riding high on the success of their album Crash and a recent Grammy win.

Historical Context and Significance

In the summer of 1997, Dave Matthews Band was celebrating the monumental success of their second major label album, Crash, which had catapulted them to new heights of fame. The addition of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones as openers for the tour added a unique fusion of jazz and bluegrass to the concerts. Fleck's frequent guest appearances on stage, especially in songs like "Crash Into Me" and "Ants Marching," offered audiences a distinctive musical experience, blending DMB's rock sensibilities with Fleck's banjo prowess.

Memorable Moments from the Concert

The June 12, 1997, show at what was then known as the Great Woods Performing Arts Center, stands out not just for the collaboration with Béla Fleck but also for featuring a Dave Matthews solo encore of "Leave Me Praying." This song, a work in progress at the time, would later evolve into "Don't Drink the Water," the lead single from the band's subsequent album. Such moments offer fans a glimpse into the creative process of the band, making Live Trax Vol. 65 a coveted piece of DMB history.

Expectations and Anticipation

Fans and critics alike eagerly await the release of Live Trax Vol. 65, anticipating not just the nostalgia of a memorable show but also the opportunity to experience the evolution of Dave Matthews Band's sound. This release serves as a testament to the band's enduring legacy and their ability to captivate audiences with their dynamic performances and collaborations.

As the release date for Live Trax Vol. 65 approaches, the excitement builds for what promises to be a significant addition to the Dave Matthews Band's archival collection. This concert, with its blend of rock, jazz, and bluegrass, exemplifies the eclectic sound that has defined DMB's career and continues to attract a diverse fan base. The anticipation for this release underscores the band's lasting impact on the music world and their continued relevance in the industry.