DAV Assists Veterans Through Service Officers and Community Meetings

Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a renowned organization dedicated to supporting veterans, offers its services through dedicated officers across various locations. Particularly, in McKean County, a DAV veteran service officer is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at the Community-Based Outpatient Clinic located at 20 Foster Brook Boulevard.

Advertisment

Accessibility and Services

The DAV officer is accessible for walk-ins, although the organization suggests scheduling an appointment for a more tailored and efficient service. Appointments can be scheduled directly by contacting DSO Rod Rees. With an aim to extend their support as widely as possible, DAV also offers assistance at other locations. Veterans can reach out to Anita Sluga for more information on these additional locations.

DAV Chapter 72: A Community Initiative

Advertisment

DAV's local Chapter 72 in McKean County organizes monthly meetings at the 911 Center in Smethport. These meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month, providing an excellent platform for veterans to connect, share experiences, and discuss their concerns.

Joining the DAV Community

Veterans who are interested in joining the organization or seeking more information can inquire with a DSO, visit the official Facebook page for DAV Chapter 72, or contact the new commander directly. DAV offers a supportive platform for veterans, guiding them through the process of availing local, state, and federal benefits. They assist in determining eligibility, completing applications, and navigating through various available programs.

DAV's commitment to helping veterans and their families is commendable. Their dedicated service officers, community meetings, and seamless accessibility reflect their mission to ensure that veterans receive the assistance they need and deserve.