Dauphin County Prison Successfully Manages Power Outage: A Test of Preparedness and Swift Action

On a recent Sunday, Dauphin County Prison found itself plunged into darkness from 2:30 p.m. to 6:48 p.m. due to strong winds. Despite this abrupt loss of electricity, the Dauphin County Commissioners ensured that the facility’s internal temperatures remained between a comfortable 68 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the ordeal.

Managing the Crisis

In response to the power outage, the commissioners, in conjunction with the prison’s leadership, emergency management staff, and others, promptly implemented several measures. Key among these was the utilization of backup generators to keep essential systems operational. Communication with the electric utility PPL was also initiated to expedite the restoration of power. Furthermore, coordination was established with nearby counties—Cumberland, Adams, and Franklin—regarding the potential need to transfer inmates if the situation demanded.

Preparedness and Precaution

In addition to these immediate responses, the facility took extra precautions to ensure the comfort and safety of the inmates during this period. The prison secured hundreds of extra blankets for the inmates and arranged for boxed meals to be provided for dinner. Maintenance staff were present on-site throughout the outage to address any potential issues that could arise from the lack of power.

Lessons Learned

While a declaration was prepared in case the power outage extended beyond the evening, it proved unnecessary as electricity was restored by 6:48 p.m. Commissioner Justin Douglas emphasized the importance of being prepared for worst-case scenarios in such events. He noted that the prison had an emergency action plan in place and urged county staff to plan for all eventualities. The prompt and effective actions taken by the prison staff and the commissioners helped prevent any major adverse effects of the power outage on the facility’s operations and the wellbeing of the inmates.

The experience has underlined the importance of preparedness and swift action in managing crises effectively. It also serves as a testament to the dedication and resilience of the staff at Dauphin County Prison. Despite the unexpected challenge, they ensured the safety and wellbeing of the inmates and maintained the operational integrity of the facility.