Daughters of the American Revolution Honors Five High School Seniors with Good Citizen Awards

In a ceremonial gathering held at the Historic Cow Palace's Tavern 1301 on January 6, the Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Lamar recognized five high school seniors for their exemplary citizenship. The students were awarded Good Citizen Pins and certificates as part of the DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest, a nationwide initiative aimed at rewarding qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism among high school seniors.

Advertisment

Eligibility and Recognition

The DAR Good Citizens program is open to senior students from accredited public or private secondary schools in good standing with their respective State Boards of Education. The recognized students, in addition to being celebrated for their citizenship qualities, were also treated to a breakfast buffet at the event.

A Step Further: Scholarship Contest

Advertisment

Under the same program, the DAR conducts an annual scholarship contest. The winner of the local chapter's contest this year was Breanna Skyler Lawrence-Wilson from Eads High School. Lawrence-Wilson received a $100 prize and will now advance to the state level. At the state level, she stands a chance to win $1,500 and additional honors.

National Level Rewards

At the national level, the Southwest Division and national winners will receive $1,000 and $10,000 scholarships respectively. The national winner will also be invited to the DAR Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. The Fort William Bent Chapter annually recognizes twelve schools, with five schools participating this year.