DataGrail Announces Executive Team Expansion Amid Growing Demand for Data Privacy Solutions

Data privacy solutions leader, DataGrail, has announced the strategic expansion of its executive team to meet the growing demand for their services. This expansion comes at a time when the company has seen a significant surge in its customer base, adding high-profile clients such as SHEIN, Compass, Carvana, and New Balance.

Significant Executive Appointments

In order to enhance its development and market presence, DataGrail has made three key appointments. Eric Brinkman steps in as the Vice President of Product where he will be tasked with improving existing products and spearheading new areas of innovation, including AI governance and unified user consent. Jamie Dudley is the new Chief Revenue Officer and will be managing all aspects of revenue generation. Lastly, Lauren Volpi has been taken onboard to lead the go-to-market initiatives and oversee a brand refresh, with a focus on well-established brands.

DataGrail's First Annual Summit

These announcements coincide with DataGrail holding its first annual summit, a platform for leaders to discuss the future of data privacy. CEO Daniel Barber emphasized that data privacy is a defining issue of the decade, and DataGrail aims to be at the forefront of providing solutions to this complex challenge.

What Sets DataGrail Apart

DataGrail's platform stands out for its in-depth focus on data privacy and its proprietary Risk Intelligence technology. This technology helps brands automate and scale effective privacy programs. Headquartered in San Francisco, DataGrail is trusted by major brands like Salesforce and Instacart and enjoys strong backing from venture capital firms and strategic investors.