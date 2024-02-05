Datadog Inc. Appoints Sara Varni as New Chief Marketing Officer

Datadog, Inc., the NASDAQ-listed company (ticker: DDOG), has announced the appointment of Sara Varni as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Varni, a seasoned professional, brings over 15 years of marketing experience in the enterprise software sector to the company.

Experienced Leadership

Throughout her career, Varni has made significant contributions in leadership roles at Attentive, Twilio, and Salesforce. Her expertise in marketing strategies and growth initiatives is expected to be a key asset for Datadog's ongoing development and marketing of products targeted at developers and executives.

Aligning with Datadog's Vision

Varni's strong focus on product engineering and technology aligns seamlessly with Datadog's drive to incorporate customer feedback into their product development. This is especially relevant in the company's focus areas, such as security observability and generative AI capabilities. Varni expressed her enthusiasm for joining Datadog at a time when the company is launching leading-edge products that cater to the needs of developers.

Past Achievements

Prior to joining Datadog, Varni served as CMO at Attentive and Twilio, where she played a crucial role in expanding the marketing function and scaling company revenue. Varni's educational background includes a BS in Business Administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from The Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Her extensive experience and academic qualifications make her a valuable addition to the Datadog team.