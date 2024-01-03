Data io Corp. Sees Stock Increase of 6.80%: A Comprehensive Review

On January 2, 2024, Data io Corp. (NASDAQ: DAIO) witnessed a marked increase of 6.80% in its stock, beginning the trading day at $2.92. The stock experienced fluctuations throughout the day, ranging between $2.92 to $3.24, before finally settling at $2.94 at close. The past year has seen DAIO’s stock price spiking as high as $4.99 and plummeting to lows of $2.87.

Performance Overview

Over the span of five years, the company has confronted a sales decline of -2.78%. Despite this, it has reported an impressive average earnings per share (EPS) growth of 128.98%. Data io Corp., with a team of 95 employees, boasts a gross margin of 54.55%. However, the company’s operating margin and pretax margin stand at -3.09% and -1.80% respectively.

Ownership and Earnings

The company’s ownership is divided, with insiders holding 13.40% and institutions possessing 32.04%. In the previous quarter, the company reported an EPS of -$0.01, falling short of the consensus estimate by -$0.03. The net margin was pegged at -4.62% with a return on equity of -5.75%. Analysts project an earnings of -0.01 per share for the current fiscal year and anticipate a rise to 128.98% per share for the next fiscal year.

Financial Ratios and Stock Trends

Data io Corp. exhibits a quick ratio of 3.07, a price to sales ratio of 1.00, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 24.21. Its diluted EPS is 0.09, with expectations to reach 0.01 in the next quarter and 0.07 in a year. The stock’s 50-day moving average stands at $3.08 and the 200-day moving average at $3.95. The stock is currently navigating resistance levels at $3.28, $3.42, and $3.60, while support levels are seen at $2.96, $2.78, and $2.64.

With a market cap of approximately 28.32 million, Data io Corp. has reported annual sales of 24,220 K and an annual income of -1,120 K. The last quarter brought in sales of 6,560 K and an income of -50 K.