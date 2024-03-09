Daryl Hannah Reflects on 'Splash' Anxieties and Tom Hanks Kiss After 40 Years

Daryl Hannah recently shared her experiences and challenges during the filming of the iconic 1980s movie 'Splash', where she starred alongside Tom Hanks. Recalling her early twenties, Hannah opened up about her naivety, anxiety over nudity scenes, and the awkwardness of kissing Hanks for the first time on-screen. Now, 40 years later, the actress looks back with a mix of embarrassment and fondness for her role as Madison, the enchanting mermaid.

Overcoming On-Set Challenges

During the production of 'Splash', Hannah faced significant discomfort with her character's required nudity, a sentiment not uncommon for many actors. Despite her global travels, Hannah described herself as "very sheltered," which amplified her anxiety about on-screen nudity. The film's director, Ron Howard, alongside his team, devised creative solutions to respect her comfort levels, such as using her hair to cover her body, showcasing the collaborative spirit of the film's crew. Moreover, Hannah's portrayal of the athletic and free-spirited mermaid required her to wear an elaborate mermaid tail prosthetic, which, while visually stunning, was "incredibly painful" out of water.

Behind the Scenes with Ron Howard and Tom Hanks

Ron Howard praised Hannah's athleticism and her approach to portraying Madison as a natural and organic creature, essential to the film's storytelling. Howard's innovative methods to navigate Disney film's nudity guidelines included adhering a pasty to Hannah, which her hair would then cover, ensuring modesty during underwater scenes. Tom Hanks, Hannah's on-screen love interest, shared significant screen time with her, contributing to the movie's heartwarming and comedic moments, which have remained memorable to audiences over the decades. The film not only became one of the highest-grossing movies of 1984 but also solidified Hanks' career in Hollywood, showcasing the undeniable chemistry between the leads.

Legacy and Hannah's Future Endeavors

'Splash' not only earned an Academy Award nomination for its original screenplay but also became a defining movie of the 1980s, leaving a lasting impact on the romantic comedy genre. Daryl Hannah, reflecting on her vast career, expressed contentment in directing, notably her work on music documentaries featuring her husband, Neil Young, and his band Crazy Horse. While the thought of returning to on-screen acting induces anxiety, Hannah remains open to projects that could transform her as significantly as 'Splash' did. The actress's reflections offer a unique glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of filmmaking, highlighting the enduring appeal of 'Splash' and its contribution to cinema history.