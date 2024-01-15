Dartmouth's Potomska Road Cabin Fetches Nearly $2M Amid Robust Real Estate Activity

In a week marked by robust real estate activity, a quaint cabin at 600 Potomska Road in Dartmouth takes center stage, selling for a staggering $1,963,750. The transaction tops the list of noteworthy residential property transfers in the Greater New Bedford area, demonstrating the vitality of the region's property market.

A Charmingly Priced Cabin

Constructed in 1957, the 816-square-foot cabin offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a fireplace, providing a picturesque retreat with stunning views of the Slocum River. The property spans a generous 26 acres, featuring a large open meadow, antique stone walls, and an expansive shoreline along the river. The diverse landscape of the estate, coupled with its potential for future development, played a significant role in fetching its high price.

Greater New Bedford's Real Estate Market

Alongside the notable sale of the Potomska Road cabin, a slew of residential property transfers unfolded across the Greater New Bedford area. Homes on Ryder Street, Sable Avenue, Elizabeth Street, Garrison Street, Grattan Street, Grove Street, Irving Street, School Street, Bonney Street, Delano Street, Division Street, Hawes Street, Hazard Court, Hillman Street, and Ridgeline Drive changed hands, offering a testament to the diversity and strength of the local real estate market.

The data, compiled by The Warren Group and previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, provides an informative snapshot of the ongoing real estate activity in the region. The variety of properties and price points reflects a healthy and dynamic property market, with residences of all types finding new owners.